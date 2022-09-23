Nike opens first official Bronx location to the public

As of Sept. 22, Nike officially has stores open in all 5 boroughs of New York City, the newest location being in North Bronx.

Located at 340 Baychester Avenue, this store is the newest in its line of Nike Unite concept stores. It’s meant to be more than just a sportswear store, serving as a local haven for style, sport and movement.

Unite stores are community-based above all, integrating engagement into social community influence efforts and through social media. The main goal is to get the community moving and exercising, by targeting local youth and all athletes. Store associates are meant to be deeply involved in the principle of community, giving sport and even learning to be coaches for organizations and nearby schools.

The North Bronx location presents styles for the community for all ages and genders— highlighting men’s Club Fleece hoodies and Essential Fleece in women’s and kid’s sizes, women’s basics like the Tempo Running shorts, Indy Bras, Nike Pro collection and much more. Different shoe styles for performance and lifestyle are available as well.

For lifestyle purposes, the Air Force 1 ‘07 High and Air Force 1 ‘07 SE are available for both women and men. Kids aren’t left out of the conversation and have the option of the Force 1 LV8 and more. Customers who enjoy basketball and running can take advantage of their performance-based line with Lebron XIX and Air Zoom Pegasus 37.

Opening weekend of this location will spotlight family-friendly programming in celebration of this new aspect of the community. Local DJs DJ Hektek and Jazzy Joyce will take centerstage to provide music for the shopping experience. The Bodega Sandwich food truck will be serving up delicious eats and there will also be unique photo-ops. Inside the store, there will be a Pop-a-Shot setup for anyone to practice their jump shot and the NBA 2K gaming competition with a Nike gift card prize.

Giving back to the community is also an aspiration of Nike Unite North Bronx opening weekend. Unite has partnered up with community organizations to give away 650 Back to School kits, including Global Kids, Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, WHEDco, America on Tech and New Settlement. The partner organizations will be at the opening weekend along with other local groups for youth inclusion and engagement.

This store is powered by the free Nike Membership program, allowing members in all the bells and whistles Nike has available. This includes digital returns, buy online, curbside pickup, in-store pickup and more.

Store hours operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nike Unite is continuing to swoosh across NYC, with another new location opening in Harlem later this year.