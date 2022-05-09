Top Workplaces 2022 | The best large businesses in NYC

Employees at great businesses across New York City gave high marks to companies large and small in the 2022 Top Workplaces program, sponsored by Schneps Media and Energage.

Here are the top 14 large businesses in the 2022 Top Workplaces program, as chosen by the survey participants.

1. Ally Financial

Ranked at number one is Ally Financial, one of the country’s leading full-service automotive finance companies. Since their founding in 1919, Ally has advanced their portfolio to online banking, credit and lending, and wealth management— however as they continued to expand, their mission of maintaining customer satisfaction and employee diversity never wavered, according to their website.

“We believe that the best ideas come from a collective mixture of different perspectives and voices. We value and encourage the mantra of working better together.”

In 2015, Ally established an inclusionary framework that became embedded into their office culture, then years later, the company implemented required diversity training focused on implicit biases and team development.

More recently, in 2021, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team increased substantially, compared to the previous year, which they believe reflects their ongoing commitment to enhancing Ally diversity.

2. Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company

The coveted spot for second place goes to Greater New York Mutual Insurance Company (GNY). Founded in 1880 by a group of immigrant property owners who were denied insurance coverage by the providers of the time, GNY has grown into a “super-regional leader” in property and casualty insurance, according to their website.

The company has taken pride in their 100 years of offering “rock-solid financial stability,” and has been rated A+ (highest achievement) by A.M. Best for more than 30 consecutive years.

A vital element of the company’s success, says GNY Chairman, President, and CEO, Elizabeth Heck, is their corporate support of a flexible workplace structure which enables “strong collaboration while promoting a culture of high-performance.”

Heck commented, “We want employees to feel valued in their roles and recognized for their contribution to our operating results.”

3. BARK

BARK, the company behind the beloved monthly delivered themed boxes of innovative plush toys, and treats, known as the “BarkBox”, takes third place for their dedication to offering dog owners with “all things DOG.”

Over the last decade, BARK has supplied its subscribers, and their furry friends, with the latest and greatest canine products and services — ranging from veterinarian-reviewed wellness information to 4/20 inspired chew toys.

Since their launch in 2012, they have reached over 1 million dogs per month, and gained 2.3 million active subscriptions, according to their website. However their booming success wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the 1,000 diverse employees that were brought together over their obsession with dogs.

“At BARK, we recognize that people, like dogs, should be celebrated for their differences and the diverse life experiences they bring to work,” according to the company website, “each day we work toward one common goal: to make every single dog as happy as they make us.”

4. CBIZ

CBIZ is one of the nation’s top providers of expert advising services, where they offer exclusive access to national resources and personalized services, not offered at other firms.

According to CBIZ, they are the answer to a common question faced by those seeking professional service providers: how to choose between a small local firm that delivers quality service but lacks the expertise and resources to meet your needs, and a larger national firm with comprehensive resources that treats you like a number.

With more than 100 office locations, 5000 worldwide associates, and over 82,000 clients, as stated on their website, CBIZ believes they are the best of both worlds, starting their clients with a local professional, and stretching beyond that based on their individual needs.

“Our more than 6,000 team members are the heart of our business,” said CBIZ President and CEO, Jerry Grisko. “At CBIZ, our commitment to corporate social responsibility ties directly to our Mission, Vision and Values. We are committed to being an employer of choice and a place where our team members are proud to work.”

5. BTIG

BTIG is best known for their widespread network of global relationships, intricate research and analysis, as well as their vast scope of financial services and products, which include: information about equity sales & trading, interest rate trading, and even strategic advisory services.

As they say on their website, at BTIG, “business is personal.” One of the cornerstones of their success is the firm’s commitment to hiring and securing the best and brightest individuals from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” they say, and by fostering this inclusive and heterogeneous environment, BTIG has amassed over 4,000 institutional and corporate clients from around the world.

6. Cozen O’Connor

Cozen O’Connor employs more than 775 attorneys in over 30 cities across two continents, and has been ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country.

This firm is nationally regarded for its litigation, business law, and government relations practice, as well as for employing a team of attorneys with a mix of experiences operating in all sectors of the economy.

This is largely credited to their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, which was founded in the late 1990s as a multilayered solution to managing the organization’s employee diversification.

Although inclusive hiring “is only half of the picture,” the firm’s website says. Cozen O’Connor has also formed the Cozen O’Connor Foundation, which helps charities and nonprofit organizations in the communities where they practice law. “Responding to the needs of our communities is a core value of our firm, and we are proud of our record in doing so.”

7. Empire BlueCross BlueShield

Empire BlueCross BlueShield says they understand how health connects us all together. It is because of this awareness that the organization has been able to deliver their impactful services to their clients.

Empire has widened their scope of medical support as they seek to contribute to “improving the health of all communities,” they say on their website. One way in which they strive to accomplish this is through their non-discrimination policy, which not only offers resources to those who inquire, but more-so to the individuals who are often overlooked by larger firms.

For people with disabilities, they supply free aids and assistance, as well as free language support through interpreters for individuals whose primary language is not English.

A cornerstone in their effort to help also stems from their Community Resource Link, which allows any individual to search for free or low-cost programs in their area that provide food, housing, job training, emergency support, and more.

8. CGI

CGI was founded in 1976, and to-date, has a global workforce of 77,000 experts, many of whom are professionals in cutting-edge IT services.

Business success, according to the CGI website, isn’t just about where you’ll go; it’s also about who you’ll team with. CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and what makes them stand out from their competitors is their commitment to reducing the companies, as well as their clients’, environmental impacts and energy costs.

By 2030, CGI has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

As noted on their website, “We recognize that each of us has a role to play in improving our relationship with the environment. Across our operations worldwide, we actively engage with the communities in which we live and work to support a wide range of environmental initiatives to help protect the planet for future generations.”

9. Greystar

Integrity, equality, professionalism, accountability, service, and teamwork are among the pillars around which Greystar was built, according to their Founder, Chairman, and CEO Bob Faith.

With this winning strategy and attention towards the people, Greystar has expanded to over 20,000 team members, 221 global markets and 65 offices across 4 continents. Since its inception in 1993, the company has studied and learned what matters most to people when it comes to finding a home, their website says.

This exploration and focus on genuine relationships and shared values has created a unique and distinguishable company culture, said Faith.

“Our Core Values and our people are at the heart of everything we do,” he said. “Though times and technology may change, it’s our people who have made Greystar the global leader in rental housing.”

10. EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper runs their offices with the understanding that challenges come with the territory, according to their website, which is why they rely on their knowledge and cutting edge technology to assist their clients in successfully responding to obstacles and positioning them towards growth and profitability.

A few innovative features that EisnerAmper utilizes, includes, Bill.com, a cloud-based program that automates the way businesses pay bills, and ThreatReady, a cybersecurity and risk management training manager that supplies substitutions to typical cybersecurity systems.

It is due to these advanced ways of thinking and inventive solutions that EisnerAmper has prospered into becoming one of the pre-eminent accounting, tax and business advisory firms in the country, with over 2,000 employees and more than 200 partners across the U.S.

11. Capital One Financial Corporation

Capital One was founded on the conviction that no one should be shut out of the financial system, according to their website.

Since its establishment, 25 years ago, Capital One has become one of the largest and most profitable banks in the U.S. As a result of this accomplishment, the bank has turned its attention to philanthropy, with The Capital One Impact Initiative being one of their most significant endeavors.

This program is a multi-year, $200 million investment that attempts to bridge the equity and opportunity gaps that underserved communities face, and aid them in enhancing their socioeconomic mobility.

“Our growth and success as a company provides us with an extraordinary platform to tackle the root causes of this challenge,” said Capital One Executive Vice President and Head of External Affairs, Andy Navarrete, regarding the obstacles placed upon these communities. “We have the opportunity and the obligation to leverage our scale and resources, and to harness the ingenuity and empathy of our associates, to be an engine for progress.”

12. Duane Morris LLP

What began as a partnership of prominent Philadelphia lawyers over a century ago, has grown into what is now Duane Morris, the prominent law firm with over 800 attorneys spanning from the U.S. to Europe and across Asia.

Duane Morris is largely considered a trailblazer in workplace diversity and inclusion efforts, as well as for their innovative pro bono program. According to their website, this effort provides free legal services to those in lower-income communities who might not be able to afford legal services, or who are in desperate need of such services.

“Our representation of often-marginalized groups, such as survivors of trafficking and domestic violence, has made us a stronger and more compassionate Firm,” they say. “We are proud of the thousands of pro bono hours of legal service donated by Duane Morris attorneys and of the against-all-odds accomplishments of our clients.”

13. Graham Windham

For over 200 years, Graham Windham has developed programs for children, families, and communities across New York City. The organization offers strategies and projects for individuals of all age groups, at 12 community-based sites in Harlem, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.

Their services have been met with great success, due to their out-of-the-box approaches to assisting young people.

Graham Windham is distinguished for its in-home family style and its organizational vision, which includes school & community-based centers, mental health and wellness services, family foster care, and youth coaching, according to their website.

One of their more substantive programs, the Family Coaches in the Family Success Initiative, works with parents to educate them on healthier parenting skills, building a support network, and trusting themselves, so that their children have stable, supportive homes.

14. Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright features offices in more than 50 major cities worldwide, including Mexico City, New York, London, and Sydney, and is one of the world’s most prominent corporations and financial organizations to offer a comprehensive range of business law services.

The firm of 3,700 lawyers established itself as a powerhouse in the legal industry by using their extensive skills and experience in the pursuit of making a difference for them and their clients, as they say on their website.

They also heavily underscore the importance of “a culture of respect for the individual,” they say, as their long-term goal is “to be an employer of choice worldwide, attracting and retaining the best people in order to provide our clients with the most considered and innovative advice.”