Top Workplaces 2022 | The best small workplaces in NYC

Employees at great businesses across New York City gave high marks to companies large and small in the 2022 Top Workplaces program, sponsored by Schneps Media and Energage.

Here are the top 15 small businesses in the 2022 Top Workplaces program, as chosen by the survey participants.

1. Excelsior Care Group LLC

Founded in 2014, Excelsior Care Group is a rapidly expanding private premier healthcare management firm that strategically provides management consulting services to Subacute Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facilities in the Tri-State area and is proud to introduce its proactive, sophisticated vision to the healthcare industry.

With its headquarters in Brooklyn, Excelsior is committed to the individuals and families in its growing network. Identifying specific needs for rehabilitation services and skilled nursing care in the communities, the company’s award-winning initiatives in heart health, orthopedic rehab, pulmonary, and wound care are raising the bar in the healthcare universe.

Even with approximately 50 employees in the United States, this small team works to find the latest protocols and treatments to expedite the healing process with leading physician specialists.

2. Beacon Platform Inc.

Beacon Platform is the next generation of quant technology and elastic cloud infrastructure. Its front office applications give financial services firms the flexibility, security, and scale they need to gain a competitive edge.

Mark Higgins and Kirat Singh started Beacon Platform in 2014 as a private company to share their lessons learned from almost 20 years of experience in Information Technology, developing trading and risk management systems for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs.

As a small business based in New York, they believe that respect, integrity, and diversity lead to excellent products and services for clients and exceptional experiences for the 67 hired employees.

3. Direct Agents

Direct Agents is committed to building long-term partnerships based on respect, trust and proven performance with our advertiser, publisher and agency clients. The private Digital Marketing Agency was founded in 2003 by brothers Josh and Dinesh Boaz with their shared passion for entrepreneurship, advertising and marketing. Nineteen years later, Direct Agents continues to expand with offices in NYC and LA working with around 80 hired employees nationwide.

Their full-service digital marketing agency innovates and specializes in customer acquisition solutions. The company’s data-driven approach to campaign strategy, combined with best-of-breed technology, allows them to identify and dynamically engage customers, while dramatically increasing the efficiency of marketing spending.

4. International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

International WELL Building Institute is a consulting company that prioritizes the health and safety of its clients, maximizes real estate value and optimizes the human and social capital performance of the business organizations everywhere – from startups to Fortune 500s.

WELL is leading a global movement to transform the health and well-being approaches to building, organization and communities. The private company does this by using the WELL Building Standard, a roadmap applying the science of physical and social environments to create and certify spaces that advance human health and well-being.

Since its founding in 2003, WELL continues to set pathways for accomplishing health-first factors that help every worker be their best selves by supporting mental and physical health.

Each of the 87 employees worldwide defines WELL within the context of problem-solving, innovating and challenging the status quo to build a healthier world.

5. Mitchell Martin Inc.

Mitchell Martin is one of the nation’s largest staffing companies, with offices throughout the US as well as in India and the Philippines with 250 global employees. They help drive success for both people and companies by helping them achieve positive growth.

The company’s founder, Eugene Holtzman, was a social worker before starting the company in 1984. He then decided to combine his desire to help people with his belief that technology was the future of business.

Guided by his inspirational leadership, MMI continues to grow with a focus on technology and collaboration, harnessing the benefits of niche IT specializations to help both clients and candidates achieve success.

6. Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group, the world leader in Asian dining experiences and parent company of Panda Inn, Panda Express and Hibachi-San, is dedicated to becoming a world leader in people development.

Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda.

Andrew Cherng and Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng opened the doors to the first Panda Inn in Pasadena, California in 1973. The menu is inspired by the flavors of Mandarin and Sichuan cuisine.

Now, as a small private company based in Rosemead, CA, the Panda Restaurant Group works to deliver exceptional Asian dining experiences by building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives.

7. RAPP Worldwide

Since 1965, RAPP Worldwide has helped its clients understand the most significant opportunities to create value and move people to action, through the connected customer journey.

Underpinned by their proprietary quantitative research, the CXM Study™, they identify the biggest potential for business impact, and which channels and content customers prefer along their journey, allowing the clients to prioritize marketing investment.

At RAPP, Marketing Sciences – or the application of data and scientific methods – is core to their value proposition and serves as the underpinning of their craft. It goes well beyond reporting and analytics to fuel their end-to-end process – from informing strategic planning, marketing and business decision making, and data-driven solution design to dynamically powering individual customer experiences to proving, measuring and optimizing performance.

The Marketing Sciences Center of Excellence (COE) was formed as a complement to our local service offering to provide critically, yet specialized, capabilities at scale and to ensure consistency at the core of what they do.

8. William Blair & Company L.L.C.

This private company, based out of Chicago, offers financial services in investment banking, working through strategies and solutions for the client’s best interest.

Founded in 1935, William Blair & Company strives to “create an environment where employees perform their best, our delivery for clients will be the best it can be. As a firm, we’re committed to the places in which we live and work, engaging with local communities all over the world.”

According to the website, its mission is to Empower Colleagues, Deliver Client Success and Engage in Our Communities. The company has also partnered with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets to provide the most efficient solutions for their employees and clientele.

9. Lincoln International

This private investment bank first started back in 1996 with the goal of advising business owners of leading private equity firms as well as public and private companies around the world.

Through this process, the Lincoln employees hope to offer their services to enable and support each of these companies with the best tools and resources to make each company most effective as the economy naturally shifts and changes.

Currently, the company has around 76 employees working out of its headquarters, located in Chicago, and 725 globally.

According to the Lincoln International website, “Lincoln’s leaders are also stewards of our culture and developers of talent, assuring that what clients value most about our offerings and our people endure for years to come […] We provide not only superb execution but also the perspective needed to excel in an ever-evolving economy. Nimble, proactive and resourceful, we always work to deliver results that our clients can count on.”

10. Robert Half

Robert Half, a public management consulting company, was founded in 1948. Intending to help those who seek a job, the company offers career advice and provides resources to be successful in the jobs they take strategically.

The company is based out of Menlo Park, CA, with 112 employees working in headquarters and 13,000 employees working in the United States.

On the website, the company provides “recruiting specialists [that] can quickly find the contract and permanent talent you need. Results matter, and so does your time, so let us help you build the productive, engaged workforce that will help keep your company moving forward.”

11. Rose Companies

Rose Companies, founded in 1989, strives to find the most affordable housing for its customers because every community deserves to flourish.

“Our mission is to cultivate a company that can regenerate the fabric of communities by creating Communities of Opportunity,” according to the company’s mission statement. “Every resident and employee has equitable access to opportunity, environmental quality, health and wellbeing.” Headquarters are located in New York City and employ around 120 workers, with 420 workers across the United States. The location of a house changes the course of one’s experience and community.

Rose Companies’ goal is to help those communities the best they can by ensuring overall welfare for those individuals.

12. Sunrise Power Solutions

Sunrise Power Solutions, an electrical contracting company, offers customers new energy solutions.

Founded in 2007, Sunrise Power Solutions provides the best sustainable resources for their client’s projects. Its headquarters are located in Hauppauge, NY, with 114 employees and 119 working nationwide.

The company strives to provide the best customer service, but it also emphasizes the care of its workers.

“We recognize that many of the job sites we work on are also active workplaces, and we take care to minimize our impact on your organization,” says the company’s website. “The safety and security of your employees, customers and students is paramount to us when we are on a job site. We understand exactly how to accomplish each project safely, efficiently and on budget.”

13. LaunchSquad

At LaunchSquad, creativity is taken to the next level. This independent public relations company, located in San Francisco, was founded in 1999.

Through story development, media relations, content creation, and so much more, the company strives to provide “high-quality earned media relations and results” and “meaningful content aligned with your business goals and PR strategy.”

Currently, the headquarters in San Francisco has 50 employees and approximately 100 around the country. Leaning more on the smaller side, this company “has the DNA of a start-up,” which allows them to cater to their customers on a more personal level.

14. Hill International

Hill International, a construction company, has impacted the community of Philadelphia for over 45 years.

First founded in 1976, the mission of Hill International is to “continue growing a global team of technical experts who consistently exceed expectations through collaboration with clients, suppliers, and stakeholders.” Some of their values are Integrity, Innovation and Trusted Partnership.

The company monitors and manages certain projects in the region, one project being that of the World Trade Center. Their website says that their “sole purpose is protecting our clients’ needs, managing any potential risks, and delivering projects on time and within budget.”

Approximately 100 employees are working in the region.

15. Oak Street Health

This health care center, based out of Chicago, is dedicated to the care and wellness of its senior citizens. Founded in 2012, this public health center has been approved by AARP as a trusted provider of primary care for Medicare-eligible adults.

With around 63 employees working at the Chicago location and 350 across the nation, Oak Street Health strives to make their customers be seen and always heard.

“At Oak Street Health, our primary care doctors and nurse practitioners take the time to get to know you and your needs so we can develop a personalized care plan to help you meet your individual health goals,” according to the company’s website.