Top Workplaces 2023 | The best large businesses in NYC

Employees at great businesses across New York City gave high marks to companies large, midsize and small in the 2023 Top Workplaces program, sponsored by Schneps Media and Energage.

Here are the top four large businesses in the 2023 Top Workplaces program, as chosen by the survey participants.

1. Capital One Financial Corporation

Capital One was founded on the conviction that no one should be shut out of the financial system, according to their website.

Since its establishment, Capital One has become one of the largest and most profitable banks in the U.S. As a result of this accomplishment, the bank has turned its attention to philanthropy, with The Capital One Impact Initiative being one of their most significant endeavors.

This program is a multi-year, $200 million investment that attempts to bridge the equity and opportunity gaps that underserved communities face, and aid them in enhancing their socioeconomic mobility.

“Our growth and success as a company provides us with an extraordinary platform to tackle the root causes of this challenge,” said Capital One Executive Vice President and Head of External Affairs, Andy Navarrete, regarding the obstacles placed upon these communities. “We have the opportunity and the obligation to leverage our scale and resources, and to harness the ingenuity and empathy of our associates, to be an engine for progress.”

2. Horizon Media

The top talent that works at private media service agency Horizon Media, Inc., considers it a dream come true to be in its employ. The CEO and unique company environment has a reputation that allows for innovative growth and opportunity.

The company founded in New York in 1989 with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto is a data-driven marketing and advertising company that espouses a great culture for its staff, continuous development opportunities, and exposure to like-minded innovative professionals.

Horizon continuously evaluates emerging opportunities and explores new ways to develop rewarding connections with consumers. According to the company website, social intelligence plays an important role and they invest in digital and social tools and technology, to establish new partnerships in the digital space.

3. Empire BlueCross Blue Shield

Empire BlueCross BlueShield says they understand how health connects us all together. It is because of this awareness that the organization has been able to deliver their impactful services to their clients.

Empire has widened their scope of medical support as they seek to contribute to “improving the health of all communities,” they say on their website. One way in which they strive to accomplish this is through their non-discrimination policy, which not only offers resources to those who inquire, but more-so to the individuals who are often overlooked by larger firms.

For people with disabilities, they supply free aids and assistance, as well as free language support through interpreters for individuals whose primary language is not English.

A cornerstone in their effort to help also stems from their Community Resource Link, which allows any individual to search for free or low-cost programs in their area that provide food, housing, job training, emergency support, and more.

4. CGI

CGI was founded in 1976, and to-date, has a global workforce of 77,000 experts, many of whom are professionals in cutting-edge IT services.

Business success, according to the CGI website, isn’t just about where you’ll go; it’s also about who you’ll team with. CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and what makes them stand out from their competitors is their commitment to reducing the companies, as well as their clients’, environmental impacts and energy costs.

By 2030, CGI has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

As noted on their website, “We recognize that each of us has a role to play in improving our relationship with the environment. Across our operations worldwide, we actively engage with the communities in which we live and work to support a wide range of environmental initiatives to help protect the planet for future generations.”