Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, as attention shifted to business surveys at the end of a volatile week of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.8 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34121.91. The S&P 500 rose 9.5 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 4168.61​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 80.4 points, or 0.59%, to 13616.186 at the opening bell.