Wall Street opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus | amNewYork

Wall Street opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, NY, U.S., April 30, 2018.
REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

BY DEVIK JAIN, Reuters

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous session’s momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.0 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 30276.88. The S&P 500 rose 18.0 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 3791.84​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 139.7 points, or 1.04%, to 13543.102 at the opening bell.

