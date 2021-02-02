Wall Street opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEVIK JAIN, Reuters

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous session’s momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.0 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 30276.88. The S&P 500 rose 18.0 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 3791.84​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 139.7 points, or 1.04%, to 13543.102 at the opening bell.