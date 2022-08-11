Welcome, New Home Pros!

Quantcast
Man is repairing radiator battery in the room. Maintenance repair works renovation in the flat. Heating restoration. Wrench in hands.
Say hello to our newest NYC Home Pros!

Whether your living room needs painting, you’re preparing for a full gut renovation, or you’re putting your house on the market, there’s a Home Pro that can help. The NYC Home Pros who have joined us this month offer a wide variety of services, including landscaping, architecture, interior design, and more!

Brooklyn Landscape Design – Landscape

Laurie Blumenfeld Design – Interior Design

Four Seasons Realty Group – Real Estate

Rauch Architecture D.P.C. – Architect

Francis Kweller, Founder and Owner of Kweller Prep Tutoring Hamptons

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

AhA!nteriors. – General Contractor

Knockout Renovation – Kitchen and Bathroom Renovations

City Line Interiors Inc. – General Contractor

Jenny Peysin Architecture – Architect

Douglas Elliman – Carmela Dragonetti – Real Estate

Josh Manes Architecture and Interiors – Architect

If you’re a pro and you’d like to learn more about how the Home Pros program can help your business, click here.

