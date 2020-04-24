Central Park Conservancy invites New Yorkers to share their #mycentralpark story

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BETH DEDMAN

The Central Park Conservancy wants New Yorkers to share their personal experiences in Central Park during the time of COVID-19 with the hashtag #mycentralpark.

Many New Yorkers have flocked to the park during the pandemic to get some fresh air and exercise while still maintaining social distancing regulations.

The conservancy is asking people to share how the park has helped them deal with the crisis and will feature some of the stories and photos on their Instagram and Twitter.

The My Central Park page also contains resources for taking a virtual tour of Central Park, as well as digital backgrounds, coloring pages, word scrambles, puzzles and quizzes, all of which feature the park.

Updates and information on Central Park during COVID-19 are available at www.centralparknyc.org.