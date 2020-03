BY GRANT LANCASTER

Con Edison will temporarily suspend any electric and gas shutoffs for customers that are having payment difficulties related to COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Thursday, Con Edison offered the suspension to customers in the containment area of New Rochelle, with the company extending the grace period to New York City and Westchester county Friday.

Suspensions based on safety concerns such as gas leaks will continue, and the company encourages customers to pay their bills online.