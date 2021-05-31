Crunching the COVID-19 Numbers: Which NYC neighborhoods have the lowest vaccination rates?

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

More than half of all New York City adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the latest figures from the city’s Health Department shows significant gaps in where people are getting the shots.

Whether its due to a lack of availability or vaccine hesitancy among many of its residents, plenty of pockets of New York City are seeing vaccination rates far below the citywide totals of 51% with at least one dose and 43% who are deemed fully vaccinated. (To be fully vaccinated, you need to have received either the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, or both doses of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.)

Some of the neighborhoods with the lowest vaccination rates in the city had spikes in COVID-19 cases not too long ago. That includes Tottenville (ZIP code 10307), a neighborhood on the southwestern tip of Staten Island, which just a few weeks ago ranked among the New York City areas with the highest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates in the five boroughs.

As of May 31, according to the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, just over a third of Tottenville’s adults (33.66%) are considered fully vaccinated, while 38.89% of its adult population had at least one vaccine dose.

Another former COVID-19 hot spot — Flatlands/Midwood, Brooklyn (ZIP code 11210) — has the borough’s lowest vaccination rates, with 27.45% of its adults fully vaccinated and 33.13% getting at least one dose.

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (ZIP code 11691) not only has Queens’ lowest vaccination rates, but also the lowest percentages in the entire city. Just 24.49% of the area’s adult population are fully vaccinated, with 31% of residents getting at least one dose.

The city’s also struggling to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of residents in Central Harlem/Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan (ZIP code 10039), where 37.21% of adults got at least one dose and 30.74% are fully vaccinated; and Hunts Point, Bronx (ZIP code 10417), where 34.43% of adults had a dose and 27.31% are now fully vaccinated.

On the flip side, the five neighborhoods leading their respective boroughs in COVID-19 vaccination are the following:

Bronx — Fieldston/North Riverdale/Riverdale (ZIP code 10471), 64.83% with at least one dose, 56.97% fully vaccinated.

— Fieldston/North Riverdale/Riverdale (ZIP code 10471), 64.83% with at least one dose, 56.97% fully vaccinated. Brooklyn — Brooklyn Heights/DUMBO/Downtown Brooklyn (11201), 72.03% with at least one dose, 63.44% fully vaccinated.

— Brooklyn Heights/DUMBO/Downtown Brooklyn (11201), 72.03% with at least one dose, 63.44% fully vaccinated. Manhattan — Financial District (10004), 100% with at least one dose, 86.87% fully vaccinated.

— Financial District (10004), 100% with at least one dose, 86.87% fully vaccinated. Queens — Flushing/Murray Hill/Queensboro Hill (11355), 81.17% with at least one dose, 66.27% fully vaccinated.

— Flushing/Murray Hill/Queensboro Hill (11355), 81.17% with at least one dose, 66.27% fully vaccinated. Staten Island — Lighthouse/Midland Beach/New Dorp/Oakland (10306), 52.36% with at least one dose, 45.62% fully vaccinated.

As for the spread of COVID-19 across New York City, the downward trend continues, as just five neighborhoods registered a 7-day positivity rate above 2% for the week between May 21-27.

Queens Village (ZIP code 11429) led the entire city with a 2.49% positivity rate and 20 new cases reported during the period, followed by Fieldston/North Riverdale/Riverdale, Bronx (2.30% 7-day positivity, 15 new cases); East New York, Brooklyn (ZIP code 11239, 2.3% 7-day positivity, 10 new cases); Breezy Point, Queens (ZIP 11697, 2.13% positivity, 3 new cases) and Lighthouse/Midland Beach/New Dorp/Oakland, Staten Island (2.07% positivity, 36 new cases).

In terms of total number of new COVID-19 cases, Ocean Hill/Brownsville, Brooklyn (11212), which led the city in new cases the previous week, continued to see the highest number of new infections in the five boroughs. Forty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported there between May 21-27, though the area’s positivity rate fell to 1.82%.

It was the only area of New York City with more than 40 COVID-19 cases last week. Three areas had more than 30: Corona/North Corona, Queens (11368, 37 cases, 1.24% positivity); the aforementioned Lighthouse/Midland Beach/New Dorp/Oakland areas of Staten Island; and Annadale/Rossville, Staten Island (10312, 32 cases, 1.67% positivity).

Overall, the city’s 7-day positivity rate fell on May 31 to 0.86%, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, with just 277 new cases reported citywide and another 68 people hospitalized with the illness.