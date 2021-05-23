MAYOR’S RACE ROUNDUP: Espillat endorses Adams, Stringer unveils noise plan

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Less than a month out from the June 22 primary, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams picked up a big endorsement Sunday in his pursuit to become the city’s next mayor.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat announced his support for Adams during an appearance with the candidate outside United Palace in Washington Heights. Adams also received on Sunday endorsements from a slate of prominent Dominican and Puerto Rican New Yorkers in public office, including Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa and City Council Members Diana Ayala and Oswald Feliz — whom Adams also cross-endorsed as they seek election to the City Council.

“New Yorkers need a mayor who truly understands what they are going through—and can guide us through this recovery while repairing the inequalities that existed before COVID,” Espaillat said. “Eric Adams has lived the life of the people who need help right now and is the leader for this moment. Eric will unite this city and deliver the safer, healthier, more prosperous city all New Yorkers deserve.”

Adams gratefully accepted the endorsement and said he would work, if elected, to address the need of struggling New Yorkers everywhere.

“Areas like Washington Heights were hit hard by COVID-19 — and so many people of color and immigrants who were struggling are now struggling even more,” he said. “I grew up facing the hunger, eviction and poverty that so many New Yorkers are facing now. Every day as mayor, I will honor the trust Congressman Espaillat has placed in me to stand up for those struggling New Yorkers and provide them with what they need to thrive.”

Stringer: ‘HONC’ if you hate noise!

Appealing to New Yorkers who are fed up with low-flying planes and helicopters, City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer announced on Sunday his “Hear Our Noise Complaints” (HONC) plan to reduce noise pollution across the city.

Stringer made the announcement outside the Downtown Manhattan Heliport. A critical part of his plan would be a ban on all non-essential helicopter flights across the city, along with launching a new “citywide noise reduction project” that would combat excessive noise from everything such as helicopters, emergency sirens, subways, car alarms and ATVs.

“Too often, New Yorkers step outside and are greeted with a noisy helicopter circling overhead or a car alarm blaring across the street. It’s not pleasant, it’s not necessary, and it’s time we do something about it. I have a plan that puts New Yorkers’ health and quality of life first, and as Mayor, I’ll take sweeping action to make the city more welcoming to New Yorkers of all ages.”

Manhattan/Brooklyn Congressman Jerry Nadler agreed.

“For years, I have worked with my colleagues in Congress and urged the FAA to crack down on the helicopters plaguing our neighborhoods, and Scott Stringer will be the Mayor who acts decisively to ground the helicopters and cut down the unnecessary noise in this city on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Nadler said.