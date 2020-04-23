Despite decrease in NYC hospitalizations, de Blasio says Battle against coronavirus far from over

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Although the number of novel coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals and in Intensive Care Units is going down, the fight against the virus is far from over.

De Blasio now begins his daily coronavirus press conferences with updates on the number of New Yorkers admitted to hospitals suspected of having the novel coronavirus, the number of positive cases of the virus and the number of New Yorkers currently being treated in Intensive Care Units in public hospitals for the novel coronavirus.

“The coronavirus is alive and well and living in New York City,” said de Blasio. “It is quite clear from the numbers it has not been beaten yet.”

Another 2,519 new cases of the novel coronavirus were found in the city yesterday April 22, and another 320 people died in New York City, the mayor said.

On April 11, 835 people were being treated in an ICU and that number jumped to 887 by April 14, the mayor said. That number then went down to 796 on Tuesday. Those admitted to public hospitals suspected of having the virus went down from 252 on Monday to 227 on Tuesday.

The mayor’s office also said that the number of people testing positive citywide for the novel coronavirus dropped from 33 on Monday to 32 percent on Tuesday.

“This is a good day, not a perfect day we are looking for where everything moves in together in the same direction, but it’s a good day,” said the mayor.