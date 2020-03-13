DMV encouraging New Yorkers to utilize their website for transactions

As the number of coronavirus cases increasing in New York, the state DMV is encouraging customers to skip the office visit and complete their DMV transaction online.

More than 60 transactions and services are available on the DMV website, including options to renew or replace a driver license and/or vehicle registration, obtain a driving record (abstract), change your address, and make a payment.

“Before coming into a DMV office, we recommend all customers visit our website to see if their transaction can be done online or by mail,” said Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Using our website is the easiest way to do your business with the DMV; we offer a wide variety of options for the convenience of our customers, and we continue to redesign our website to improve the user experience.”

In addition to various license and registration transactions, customers can plead or pay New York City traffic tickets and associated fees online or by mail, and they can sign up as an organ donor, submit a voter registration application or update their voter registration information online.

The DMV is also reminding New Yorkers that they do not need to go to a DMV office to turn in their license plates, stating that they can be returned by mail. The DMV also offers kiosks, which offer several services that are available on the website, at the Central New York, Mohawk Valley or Long Island Welcome Centers.

Customers who do come to the office are urged to make an appointment beforehand. The DMV website also allows customers to prepare for their visit by providing an online checklist telling customers applying for a license, permit, or non-driver ID determine what documents they need. A separate checklist helps customers determine what they need to register and title a vehicle, boat, snowmobile or trailer.

For personalized service, customers with questions or those needing assistance should contact the DMV. For more information, visit the DMV’s website.