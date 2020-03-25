Quantcast
BusinessCoronavirus

Five-star Four Seasons in Manhattan provides free housing for healthcare workers

amNewYork
3 hours ago
Photo via Google Maps

BY GRANT LANCASTER

The luxury Four Seasons Hotel in Manhattan will open its doors free of charge to exhausted medical workers in an effort to support the response to COVID-19.

The five-star hotel at 57 E. 57th Street will offer healthcare workers a place to rest between long shifts, as many have a long commute before they can return home, according to a Wednesday press release.

“Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour days,” said Ty Warner, owner of Four Seasons New York. “They need a place close to work where they can rest and regenerate.”

Warner made the decision after hearing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s call to action in a press conference, he said.

