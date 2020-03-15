GoFundMe page set up to help NYC food bank during coronavirus outbreak

The major disruptions to New York City being caused by the coronavirus outbreak means an added strain on the city’s food pantries, and an online fundraiser has been set up to help a major supplier of food for those in need.

The GoFundMe page is called “Helping New York City During COVID-19,” and is raising money for the Food Bank for NYC. It was started by Frederick Joseph, a local author and marketer who previously raised funds for causes such as fighting breast cancer, assisting children in Chicago, and helping kids to see “Captain Marvel” and “Black Panther” movies for free.

The Food Bank for New York City has said its operations will stay open during the coronavirus outbreak, including its warehouse and Community Kitchen and Pantry, which includes a food pantry, senior programs, and community meals.

“We anticipate an extreme rise in demand for food in the coming weeks,” the nonprofit wrote on March 13 in an Instagram post, which noted that every dollar donated to the Food Bank for NYC provides five meals. “As we pivot our operations to support a quickly evolving situation, innovative solutions and increased capacity will be needed to get food to those in need.”

After two days, the GoFundMe page had raised over $4,100, from over 100 donors. Its fundraising goal is stated to be $20,000.

“I’m asking you to join me in supporting those around us in a dire moment for so many,” Joseph wrote on the page.

“Cancellations of large events, fewer people at restaurants, and school closings mean that wage workers who live on hourly pay and tips are going to be having a harder time than usual making ends meet,” Joseph added. “It also means that some adults and children who rely on meals from these places may struggle with hunger. We need to make sure that the non-profits who serve our communities have the resources both to keep their volunteers and staff healthy and to provide food to meet rising demand.”

The page can be found at gofundme.com/f/helping-new-york-city-during-covid19.