New store selling COVID-19 prevention essentials opens for business in Manhattan

A new store in Manhattan aims to help individuals and businesses upgrade their spaces to help keep COVID-19 at bay.

The CV19 Essential Store and “Safe Zone” Interactive Experience Center, located at 41 W 35th Street, offers a variety of products and gadgets with the purpose to protect and serve the New York City community from COVID-19.

The store was founded by Tony Park, the owner of popular NYC Korean BBQ Samwon Garden. Like many business owners, Park had to adjust his business in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations and found his businesses struggling due to the lack of PPE. He then found and installed other CV-19 safety measures that felt imperative to him, such as UV light systems to sanitize kitchens and bathrooms, facial thermal devices to record employee and customer temperature, anti-microbial film, UV lights, plexiglass, restroom sanitation systems,

thermal gates, and so much more.

Park’s supply chain and the products he was using caught on by neighboring businesses, other hospitality groups, restaurant owners, and office buildings that heard through word of mouth that Park had unique equipment that is made specifically for sanitizing and maintaining healthy operations, which later led him to create the CV19 Essential store.

“The goal of the store is to serve more communities and to serve people across industries, whether it’s a family wanting to make their apartment safer or a retail or restaurant business owner like me, a company wanting to make their office safe for employees, or a school; I want to lend my knowledge to help people,” said Park.

The store serves business owners and individuals alike, offering products such as PPE and face masks. The shop also has a number of products to help businesses comply with COVID-19 guidelines, like plexiglass that can be cut to any size, portable UV lights and air purifiers, anti-microbial film, thermal facial recognition devices and cellphone sterilizers. CV19 Essential also sells a variety of touchless technology and automated systems for businesses to upgrade their safety measures.

The CV19 Essential Store and “Safe Zone” Interactive Experience Center is open on Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit cv19essential.com.