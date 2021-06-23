NYC expanding its at-home COVID-19 vaccine program after hitting new milestone

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The city has administered more than 9 million vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus and is stepping up its distribution efforts by expanding the in-house vaccination program to any New Yorker who requests one, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

Any New York City resident requesting in-home vaccination will now have the option to request their vaccine brand preference Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

These life-saving vaccinations are now available right on your doorstep,” de Blasio said during his June 23 briefing. Appointments can now be made for the in-house vaccinations by going to nyc.gov/home vaccine.

“In-home vaccinations for anyone who wants one – this is really important for folks who are ready, have not been vaccinated, but for whom it’s been a challenge to get to a vaccination site or they haven’t been sure,” de Blasio said. “That lifesaving vaccine is now available right at your doorstep. So, we know from the effort we made to reach homebound New Yorkers how successful the approach was. We reached over 15,000 New Yorkers with the homebound campaign. And thanks again to the Department for the Aging, to the FDNY, to everyone who was a part of that very successful effort.”

The mayor also announced the city’s public hospital system has distributed more than a million COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The hospitals and clinics of Health + Hospitals have been stellar,” de Blasio said. “That is the word for it – stellar in addressing this crisis. This has been Health + Hospitals’ finest hour, unquestionably, in their whole history. Amazing achievements in the fight against COVID. And today, a milestone – a wonderful milestone, Health + Hospitals will be given its 1 millionth dose of the COVID vaccine.”

That one millionth dose was administered to 12-year-old Kira McAvoy, the daughter of an employee at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn.

“She’s going into eighth grade in September and looking forward to going back to school,” de Blasio said. “And among her favorite activities are drama and dance, and we want her to have a great school year, and that begins with getting vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor said more than 3,300 people have already been hired as part of the city’s Civilian Conservation Corps.

“We’re going to be hiring 10,000 workers total,” de Blasio said. “These are good-paying jobs. They give people an opportunity, they give people a chance to give back to New York City, do something great in our moment of need. Anyone interested – if you want to help New York City right now, if you’re looking for a good job, if you’re looking for an opportunity, go to nyc.gov/ccc. Join this extraordinary group of New Yorkers, we’re making a difference.”