Police unions bring food to hospital in Queens during COVID-19 crisis

Dozens of New York City police officers from the police unions delivered food and moral support to the medical staff of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens Friday morning, who are putting themselves at risk and working round the clock to save lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) and Lieutenants Benevolent Association (LBA), brought food to the medical professionals who have been overwhelmed by the large number of COVID-19 positive cases who are at the brink of a health disaster in the hospital.

The PBA and LBA worked with Panico’s Community Market in Smithtown, LI – long-time supporters of veterans and first responders – to prepare and deliver more than 300 freshly-made sandwiches and other food items to Jamaica Hospital’s nursing department, for distribution to on-duty hospital staff.

Cops saluted the medical staff and wished them well in their war on the coronavirus that has killed thousands of New Yorker’s.

PBA President Patrick J. Lynch and LBA president Lou Turco personally distributed bags of food to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

“We are all family on the front lines,” Lynch said. “Cops, nurses, doctors and hospital staff have a long-standing bond – we know each other and work together 365 days a year. That bond has only grown stronger over the past several weeks. This is our small way of showing our Jamaica Hospital sisters and brothers that we haven’t forgotten the professionalism and support they show us every time we walk through their doors. It also shows regular New Yorkers that their emergency personnel are united in responding to this crisis. Our uniforms may be different, but our mission is the same.”

Turco echoed Lynch and saluted the medical staff at the hospital that has saved many police officers who have been injured in the line of duty.

“Jamaica Hospital’s staff have always been there for New York City police officers, from working heroically to save the life of an injured cop, to offering a kind word and a cup of coffee,” Turco said. “Now that they’re at the epicenter of this pandemic, working long hours with little rest, it’s our turn to show them the same support.”