Slight drop in NYPD sick reports during COVID-19 outbreak, another member dies

The NYPD said 17.6% of the department was still out sick, with a drop of only eight members of the department returning to duty. However, yet another member of the department died of coronavirus, the 25th member thus far.

The NYPD announced the death of a member of Supervising Police Communications Technician Irving Cruz, assigned to the Communications Section. Officials say he died on Monday, April 13, from complications related to the coronavirus. Cruz became a member of the NYPD on March 15, 2002.

This was the fourth consecutive day that sick reports dropped, even if this one was only slight. At the height, 19.8 percent of the department was out sick. As of Tuesday afternoon, 6,372 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 17.6%. There were 6,380 members of the department reported sick.

Currently, 2,232 uniformed members and 568 civilian members are diagnosed with coronavirus.

Commissioner Dermot Shea said more than 1,300 NYPD members have recovered from #COVID-19 & “rejoined their colleagues on the front lines.”

“We’ve had four days of steady declines, but it is not moving that fast and it will take a while to get out of it,” Commissioner Shea said on Channel 5 Good Day New York. “Some of these people face a long recovery, and it’s knocking a lot of people on their backs for a long period of time.

On Monday, three members of the department died of coronavirus, including two detectives and a captain from the auxiliary police force. Several high ranking executive members of the department also came down with the virus and are in quarantine.

Officers continue to visit restaurants, bars, supermarkets, salons, and public spaces to remind individuals of the ban on congregating in public spaces and to practice social distancing: Between 8 a.m., Monday, April 13, and 8 a.m., Tuesday, April 14, NYPD officers visited 2202 supermarkets and pharmacies of which 1381 were closed; 6724 bars and restaurants of which 5469 were closed; 1123 public places of which 698 were closed; 3154 personal care facilities of which 3135 were closed. There were no arrests or summonses issued regarding these visits.

While some cops were still not exercising social distancing yesterday, many were in full masks and sometimes gloves on the job. The department is encouraging officers to wear masks when doing their job and is offering PPE to any member of the department who requests it. Tyvek suits are also available to detectives who are investigating crime scenes, officials say.