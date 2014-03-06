A $250 burger? NBD.

Yes, this is a thing. Start saving up!

Update: Beer & Buns opens Wednesday, March 19.

In the burger business, there’s always the next best thing. And while we can’t vouch for the Indulgence Burger quite yet, we’d say it has more than a fighting chance of making waves among burger eaters in the city.

But just how many burger eaters will actually be able to afford it is another story altogether. The Indulgence Burger will be available for the bargain price of $250, come late March, at a new Murray Hill eatery, Beer & Buns.

Here’s what makes the Indulenge Burger indulgent: Kobe beef, foie gras, white truffles, pancetta and beluga caviar.

Yes, all those things together, on one artisanal bun…

“When creating B&B’s Indulgence Burger we wanted to use specialty items that you can’t find in any regular super market,” said Chef Wisit Panpinyo, who is from Thailand, in an email. “All of the ingredients have a purpose and defining taste.”

While we’ve heard of burgers with foie gras and truffles before, the addition of caviar is certainly novel.

“The caviar adds a sense of luxury and an added burst of flavor,” said Panpinyo, who is known as Chef Nok by his colleagues.

But the Indulgence Burger is not the city’s most expensive. Serendipity 3 sells Le Burger Extravagant for $295.

Beer & Buns is located at The Court, a St. Giles Premier Hotel. The eatery will sell traditional and Pan-Asian burgers and sliders, at a more reasonable price, in addition to craft and international beers.