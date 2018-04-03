A mad tea party comes to Brooklyn this month, and it’s as bonkers as you’d expect.

Starting in April, an “Alice In Wonderland”-themed pop-up will invite visitors aboard a stationary double-decker bus for a two-hour cocktail-mixing experience featuring characters from the classic Lewis Carroll children’s book and British tea-time snacks.

Ticket holders, limited to 30 per “session,” will climb the stairs to the second floor of the Mad Hatter’s G&T Party bus, which will be outfitted like a cottage with one long table surrounded by seats in the center, spokeswoman Nicole Adamo says. (The bus is an eBay purchase from the United Kingdom, we’re told.)

Just as in the book, participants will rotate around the table, stopping at three different stations to make one Victorian alchemy-inspired cocktail at each, with assistance from a Mad Hatter impersonator, or another Wonderland weirdo. The “very lively” drinks, as Adamo describes them, will come in bright colors with accents like smoking dry ice and foam.

The tipsy tea party will also furnish the long table with treats like scones and other baked goods (and you’ll be welcome to take as many home as you can squeeze into your to-go bag.)

Although organizers of the The Mad Hatter’s G&T Party have incorporated their project under the name Mad Hatter LLC, Adamo says it’s overseen by an international hospitality group planning other New York City pop-ups in the future.

More than 4,000 mad individuals have preregistered for tickets, which will be soon be available for an initial run of six weeks, she says. Prices have yet to be released, but it’s only a matter of time before that riddle is solved.