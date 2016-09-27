Babka varieties perfect for your Rosh Hashana feast

It’s not Rosh Hashana without a slice (or two) of this delicious bread.

Try these babka varieties from local NYC bakeries. Photo Credit: Instagram user arlo.dood

Babka choices have really come a long way from cinnamon or chocolate. Here’s a look at some of the variations on the bread you can find in NYC:

Apple babka, with sliced apples, cinnamon and raisins, at Breads Bakery; $14.95, two for $20, 18 E. 16th St., 212-633-2253

Vegan matcha chocolate babka at Sweets by Chloe; $3.50/slice, $14.50/whole, 185 Bleecker St.

Babka ice cream sandwich, with babka ice cream between slices of Russ & Daughters chocolate babka, at Russ & Daughters Cafe; $7, 127 Orchard St., 212-475-4880

Babka ice cream by Ample Hills and Mekelburg’s, in I Love It When You Call Me Bib Babka (milk chocolate ice cream with chocolate babka chunks) and Babka Days Are Here Again (vanilla bean ice cream with cinnamon babka chunks), at Mekelburg’s; $12.95/pint, 293 Grand Ave., Clinton Hill, 718-399-2337

Doughkas, made with doughnut dough in flavors like Mexican chocolate and cinnamon, at Dough; $10/loaf, two for $18, available in limited quantities daily after 1 p.m., 14 W. 19th St., 212-243-6844