For two seasons, "Billions" -- the Showtime drama about money and power in the world of New York high finance that airs Sundays at 10 p.m. -- has set scenes in some of the city's best-known bars and restaurants, from the lowest of the low-brow (a throwback dive bar in the Bronx) to highest of the high-end (a Michelin-starred restaurant in downtown Manhattan).

Season three is no exception, with U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades running into an alienated friend at Veselka in the East Village and the hedge fund elite hosting their annual strategy meeting in a private room at Del Posto in Chelsea.

"Billions" co-creator and showrunner Brian Koppelman and his team pick the dining environs with care, because the series is concerned with all forms of currency — decisions about where to eat and drink being one of them.

If all those bars and restaurants seem to blend together after binge-watching the show, don't worry: We've collected some of the best below so you can eat and drink like Chuck, his nemesis, the self-made Wall Street billionaire Bobby Axelrod and all the other psychologically manipulative characters.

Babbo (Season 1, Episode 7) The scene: Chuck and Wendy are out for dinner with a co-dependent couple, The Gilberts. The restaurant: Elevated Italian cuisine and wine are on the menu at this Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich production. (The disgraced Batali is no longer involved in restaurant operations, but he's still a financial partner.) What to order: An eight-ounce carafe of wine and the pasta tasting menu 110 Waverly Pl., Manhattan, babbonyc.com

Barrow's Pub (Season 1, Ep. 8) The scene: Bryan tells Chuck he's set up Donnie Caan, a.k.a. "Pouch," as the fake mole at Axe Capital over drinks. The bar: Barrow's is a friendly dive bar in the West Village. What to order: A Heineken and a pickleback, i.e. a shot of whiskey chased by some pickle brine. 463 Hudson St., Manhattan, 212-741-9349

Rosa's Pizza (Season 1, Ep. 12) The scene: Bryan meets up with his old law professor at Bobby's favorite pizzeria, where the billionaire offers him a job at Orrin's firm. The restaurant: In real life, Capparello's Pizzeria is actually Rosa's in Middle Village, a long-time neighborhood staple. What to order: A Sicilian slice 75-59 Metropolitan Ave., Queens, 718-894-4707

Craft (Season 2, Ep. 2) The scene: Chuck's lawyer friend, Ira, arranges a double date for the two of them. The restaurant: "Top Chef" star judge Tom Colicchio's splurge-y eatery serving family-style new American fare is good for groups and special occasions. What to order: The tasting menu, at $95 per person 43 E. 19th St., Manhattan, craftrestaurant.com

Vaucluse (Season 2, Ep. 4) The scene: Bobby meets with celebrity investor Mark Cuban, who advises him to drop his vendetta against Chuck. The restaurant:Tabs can be jaw-dropping at this Upper East Side brasserie from Michael White, but customers love the French classics served in a formal, white-tablecloth setting. What to order: The White Label burger, an aged beef blend patty topped with fontina cheese, tomato jam and dijonnaise sauce and served with frites 100 E. 63rd St., Manhattan, vauclusenyc.com

Cullen's Tavern (Season 2, Ep. 4) The scene: Facing competition in the "nurse to the wealthy" market, Lara meets with a couple of lowlifes she pays to set up her adversaries for failure and jail time. The bar: It's cash only at this time capsule of a Bronx pub where you can play pool and watch baseball. What to order: Brewskis 4340 White Plains Rd., Bronx, 347-920-4009

Crif Dogs (Season 2, Ep. 4) The scene: In his request ot buy an NFL team, Bobby speaks to Sanford Bensinger, a man who collects massive sums of money from billionaires for charity through a program called the Giving Oath. The restaurant: Hot dogs with unusual toppings like avocado and cream cheese draw hipsters to this Williamsburg spot for late-night grub. What to order: A Crif dog customized any way you like it and a PBR 555 Driggs Ave., Brooklyn, crifdogs.com

Momofuku Ko (Season 2, Ep. 5) The scene: Bobby takes one of his cronies to dinner at David Chang's two-Michelin-starred Momofuku Ko, where the celebrity chef himself serves the seasonal tasting menu. The restaurant: The open kitchen at Chang's most exclusive eatery in New York City invites you to watch the preparation of your all your Asian-accented dishes. What to order: A seasonal tasting menu for $255 per person 8 Extra Pl., Manhattan, ko.momofuku.com

Keens Steakhouse (Season 2, Ep. 7) The scene: Chuck and Bryan have a discussion about loyalty. The restaurant: Around since 1885, Keens serves gigantic slabs of meat in a maze of boys' clubby, wood-paneled rooms. What to order: The "legendary" mutton chop with creamed spinach and mashed potatoes on the side 72 W. 36th St., Manhattan, keens.com

Wolfgang's Steakhouse (Season 2, Ep. 8) The scene: An investment bank tries to woo Axe Capital away from Spartan-Ives. The restaurant: Business types are drawn to the Park Avenue of his upscale chophouse chain by its menu, wine list, old-school service and tiled, vaulted ceilings in blue and white. What to order: The dry-aged Porterhouse steak for two, lobster mac 'n' cheese and a bottle of vino 4 Park Ave., Manhattan, wolfgangssteakhouse.net

Veselka (Season 3, Ep. 1) The scene: Chuck stumbles upon Ira eating pierogies at a 24-hour diner and attempts to mend fences. The restaurant: The East Village wouldn't be the same without this unpretentious Ukrainian eatery, in business since 1954. What to order: Fried or boiled handmade pierogi and a cup of Ukrainian borscht 144 Second Ave., Manhattan, veselka.com

Del Posto (Season 3, Ep. 1) The scene: Taylor blows away the city's top hedge-fund managers at their annual strategy dinner, before even the appetizers are served. The restaurant: You'll spend a whopping amount for the Italian fare at this Batali-Bastianich production in palatial digs, but diners generally say it's worth it. What to order: The three-course prix fixe lunch for $59 85 10th Ave., Manhattan, delposto.com

Viand Cafe (Season 3, Ep. 3) The scene: Bryan attempts to get Ira to help the government take Bobby down. The restaurant: The humble coffee shop serves diner classics. What to order: A sandwich some of the establishment's roasted, freshly carved turkey and a mug of coffee. 2130 Broadway, Manhattan, viandnyc.com