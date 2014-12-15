The perfect Jewish food mash-up for the season, thanks to chef Matt Deliso.

Blue Ribbon Bakery’s Challah Doughnuts

Ingredients:

3 Eggs

1 tsp. Ground Cinnamon

1 ½ cups Granulated White Sugar

4 cups All Purpose Flour

1 tsp Table Salt

1 oz. Fresh Yeast (crumbled)

½ cup Whole Milk

Vegetable Oil for Frying



Method:

1. Whip three eggs in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. Mix together cinnamon and 1 cup of sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.

3. Sift flour, sugar, and salt into a large mixing bowl.

4. Mound the flour and make a small well in the top. Add in fresh yeast, whole milk, and eggs and begin mixing the wet ingredients within the well with your finger tips, slowly working in the flour.

5. Knead the dough for 10 minutes by folding the dough on its self and then rotating clockwise a quarter of a turn at a time.

6.After 10 minutes, place the dough in a floured mixing bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Allow the dough to ferment for 1 hour.

7. After the dough has risen, use a floured rolling pin and roll out a rectangle about 1” thick.

8. Using a 3” doughnut cutter, cut 20 doughnuts and place them on an oiled sheet pan.

9. Heat 1” of oil in a frying pan to 375oF. Fry the doughnuts for 1 minute on each side in vegetable oil.

10. Cool the doughnuts on a wire rack and then toss in cinnamon sugar. Yields 20 doughnuts.