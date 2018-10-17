A new documentary has its lens on the booming craft beer movement.

“Brewmaster,” directed by Douglas Tirola, uses the stories of some of the nation’s top brewers (including Brooklyn Brewery's Garrett Oliver) to depict how the United States has gone from just 2,475 breweries in 2012 to more than 6,300 in 2017, according to the Brewers Association.

Ahead of the film’s screening at Cinema Village starting Friday, amNewYork spoke with the NYC-based director about his influences, favorite beer cities and how New York stacks up.

Can you tell me about your inspiration for making the film?

Beer is having its moment now. People in the beer world, they’ll probably say that’s been happening for a decade, but it’s becoming mainstream. [“Brewmaster” is] the story of people trying to make it in a world where most of the culture has told them, “When are you going to get a real job?”

We wanted to tell this story of beer and [answer], why are there so many beers now? Why are they changing the taps at my local bar? But also stay authentic to people who live in the beer world and think about it on a daily basis. It’s a love letter to the people who work in beer, around beer and who experience beer.

When did you realize you were onto something with “Brewmaster”?

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Just seeing how many local breweries there are in communities. We went to go see Allagash Brewing Company in Portland, Maine. People have heard about it, people love the beer and talk well about Rob Tod, who started it, and you can get the beer outside of their region. Then we got to Portland, and there are five breweries just on their block.

The idea of all these breweries in these office parks. I’m a movie person, so I’m thinking the most romanticized version of everything. No, they’re in an office park because it’s inexpensive. There are breweries in these office parks making beer, and they’re being talked about nationally.

Another visual thing is just the growth of the taproom from when we began the film. Those are beautiful on their own. I think that was a big sign.

Did any cities stand out in particular to you?

I love Portland, Maine, period, and it’s a great beer city. I think Cincinnati is a great beer city. There are so many great beer cities, I hate to say one, but Cincinnati is one that people overlook.

How does New York rank?

New York has a lot of great beer bars and breweries, and it’s growing. Someone’s probably opening a brewery while we’re talking.

The question isn’t, is New York City a great beer town? It is a great beer town, and it has a great beer history. But the question is really, what are the best beer neighborhoods? So much of it now is almost like the ’80s for art and movies and nightlife, but it’s for beer.

You can spend a year in New York trying to find the best beer neighborhood, as opposed to other places where you can go for a weekend. New York City is a great beer town, there’s just so much going on here that that might get lost. Seek out the best beer neighborhoods.