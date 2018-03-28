Where else should the King of Brisket mount his throne but Kings County?

The Brisket King of NYC competition returns to the city in April for a seventh year, with more than 20 chefs vying for the crown in Brooklyn for the first time ever.

The contest assembling brisket specialists from as far as England and Canada takes place on April 25 at 110 Kent Ave. in Williamsburg. Competitors include Hill Country Barbecue’s Ash Fulk, El Atoradero’s Noah Arenstein and pitmaster Robbie Richter, formerly of Hill Country and Fattycue. Last year’s winner — “BBQ Rabbi” Mendel Siegel, representing the Crown Heights barbecue spot Izzy’s Smokehouse — is rumored to be returning as a delegate for a different kosher eatery.

Judging the bovine-centric showdown will be former Food & Wine editor Dana Cowin and “Top Chef” alumna Grayson Schmitz, among others. We’re guessing tenderness will be among their main criteria, as brisket, sliced from the pectoral muscles of the cow, is one of the toughest cuts of beef.

Ticket holders also will enjoy libations from purveyors like Astoria Distilling, Original Sin cider and Sixpoint Brewery. Admission, which includes food and drink, is currently $75 per person, but prices will rise after April 16. Buy your ticket for the three-and-a-half-hour event, kicking off at 6 p.m., here.