Canada Goose will trick you into coldness with FREE Coolhaus

Hey, New York, it’s time to buy your puffy coat!

Don’t believe us?

Canada Goose, purveyors of New Yorker’s favorite fur-trimmed wearable sleeping bags want to remind you how cold you’re going to be soon.

On September 1, the luxury outdoor apparel brand will launch ecommerce for the U.S. market, meaning that you can order a Canada Goose parka from the comfort of your freezing cold office starting Tuesday.

To make you extra chilly, Canada Goose teamed up with gourmet ice cream truck Coolhaus to provide you with cool treats.

The free frozen dessert schedule is as follows:

Rockefeller Center, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Bryant Park, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Soho, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Follow @CanadaGooseInc on Twitter and @CanadaGoose on Instagram will provide full details on the truck’s location.

The truck will be equipped with iPads from which you can order your new Winter 2015 cold shield.

Let’s hope you can store your new down jacket in the closet for at least a few more months.