The candy pop-up to the stars, Candytopia, is extending its run in New York City through the holiday season, giving the sweet-toothed more time to experience a sugar high.

The huge exhibit, which will run through Jan. 6, welcomes visitors in through Wonka-esque gates, past a tiny "Harry Potter" -like village and whisks you into a dreamy, Instagram haven, where everything is made out of candy and made for selfies.

There's candy for the taking -- by the handful if you're so inclined -- and, yes, a pool of "marshmallows" that you can jump into and "swim" around in.

For Halloween, the pop-up is introducing crowds to the "Phantom of Candytopia" and treats for those who come in costumes.

The exhibit, which has drawn the likes of Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, James Corden and Wiz Khalifa, is $34 for adults and $26 for children ages 4 to 12. A new batch of tickets is on sale at candytopia.com and is expected to sell out quickly.

We got a sneak peek of Candytopia when it opened in August, so, in the words of Willy Wonka, "Come with me and you'll see a world of pure imagination [below]."

Amazing candy sculptures, like this dragon This 150-pound dragon was made of 125,000 candy pieces and took 542 hours to complete.

Candy for the grabbing All around Candytopia are trunks and treasure chests full of candy that you can take -- it's a smorgasbord of sweets.

A Wonka Factory throwback Stepping into Candytopia really calls back to our favorite scene from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." It had us singing "Come with me/ and you'll see/ a world of pure imagination."

Cavity-inducing fine art The "art gallery" contains more than a dozen framed portraits and re-creations of famous paintings, from this Willy Wonka portrait made of 7,900 candies to Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" made of 13,000 candies.

The art gallery room with "The Starry Night" and a portrait of Cardi B.

Shoutouts to NYC Here and there you'll see NYC-centric candy, including this Statue of Liberty.

Katy Perry A wax statue of Katy Perry (of course) from Madame Tussauds welcomes you inside Candytopia. You'll want to take a selfie with her.

An underwater adventure What if the sea was just made of gummies? This is what it would look like, including this amazing shark.

You'll want to nibble on everything.

A room that'll give you a sugar high When you push through a strange room made of inflatable walls, you'll find yourself in this colorful utopia featuring Trolli gummies, this candy unicorn, flying pigs that shoot confetti out of their butts (that's right) and a spinning floor to give you the dizziness that comes with a sugar high.

We submit to you: the pigs.

Yes, the pool of giant 'marshmallows' Jump on in (sans shoes) and just try and climb out of this pool of foam marshmallows. Jumping in and "swimming" around is fun, but it's hard to get out -- you'll work up a sweat, but hey, you're living your candy dreams.

The marshmallow pit where guests can jump in to a pool filled with fake marshmallows.

A candy giftshop Of course, after all that hard work, you'll be able to purchase your favorite sweets. There's an entire wall of candies to choose from, not to mention the tables of chocolates (apparel, trinkets and other merch).