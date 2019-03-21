You gotta believe the food at this place is amazin'.

The Mets unveiled the latest culinary offerings for the 2019 season at Citi Field on Thursday, featuring some of the hottest new prospects in the city and a lot more than peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Newbies include Smorgasburg favorites Pizza Cupcake and Dulcinea churros, along with a sweet Do and Big Mozz mash-up.

Celeb chef Michael White's Nicoletta pizzeria returns for its third season with a new hero sandwich.

Of course, stalwarts such as Danny Meyer and his Union Square Hospitality Group's Shake Shack and El Verano Taqueria remain alongside Fuku, David Chang's fried chicken sandwich shop, Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, and a contingent from the Queens deli Leo's Latticini, Mama’s of Corona. Many of the old standbys, not to be outdone by newcomers, are trotting out some fresh menu items themselves.

Here are the stadium's edible highlights, starting off with the new options for the 2019 season.

The new

Pizza Cupcake

The popular Smorgasburg vendor debuts at the stadium this season, serving up snacks that pack pizza flavors in cupcake-size bites. Try the margherita pizza cupcake (mozzarella, tomato, oregano) or the classic pepperoni (mozzarella, tomato, pepperoni, oregano).

Where: Jim Beam Highball Club on the Promenade

Dulcinea

Dulcinea makes its Citi Field debut, after previously selling sweets at Smorgasburg and Dekalb in Brooklyn. The churro stand is serving a cinnamon sugar churro ice cream sandwich (with rainbow sprinkles or Oreo crumbs) and cinnamon sugar churros with dipping sauces.

Where: Jim Beam Highball Club on the Promenade

Destination Dumplings

Two chefs from Queens (Tristan Chin-Fatt and Deon Whiskey) are behind this trendy spot with new stadium offerings. Try the classic pork and chive, edamame, Korean beef or jerk chicken dumplings. Your sauce options include soy, citrus, sesame and salsa.

Where: Jim Beam Highball Club on the Promenade

The returning

Wowfulls

Wowfulls, which has a cozy, counter-service spot on the Lower East Side, offers 1950s-style Hong Kong egg waffles. The popular street snack, known as gai dàn jai, has a crispy texture on the outside and a fluffy one on the inside. Wowfulls presents its waffles as ice cream cones, filling them up with scoops and sweet toppings. At the Mets' stadium, you'll find its Strawberry Fields combo, strawberry cheesecake ice cream covered with French Toast Crunch cereal, caramel sprinkles, whipped cream and Pocky, or stick-shaped Japanese cookies.

Where: Jim Bean Highball Club (formerly Promenade Club)

Lil' Sweet Chick

This spin-off of Sweet Chick, a hip Southern comfort food chain, is serving up the brunch classic, fried chicken and waffles, alongside the more portable chicken sandwiches. Options at the counter include the "OG Fried Chicken Sandwich," topped with heirloom tomato, lettuce and a spread of herb mayo, and the "Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich," seasoned with a special spice blend and covered in bread and butter pickles.

Where: Jim Bean Highball Club

Baked Cheese Haus

The Wisconsin specialty and artisanal cheese company has had a presence at the Bryant Park, Union Square and Columbus Circle holiday markets, but, hey, baseball season is longer. At Citi Field, Baked Cheese Haus serves its Alpine Brat sandwich, which comes with a foot-long brat smothered in melted raclette cheese on an artisanal baguette.

Where: Jim Bean Highball Club

Josh Capon's Bash Burger

Grab a Bash Burger, complete with a Pat LaFrieda patty and onion and bacon jam, from Josh Capon's ballpark branch. Feeling ambitious? Make it a Double Barrel burger with two patties, American cheese, fried onions, pickles and secret sauce. Capon is the chef behind city restaurants Lure Fishbar, B&B Winepub and El Toro Blanco.

Where: Field Level concourse behind Section 135

Dō

Edible raw cookie dough cafe Dō, which opened to huge lines in Greenwich Village in January 2017, brings its safe-to-eat treats to sports fans for a third year.

Where: Jim Bean Highball Club

Two Boots

The NYC pizza outpost isn't new to Citi Field; fans have already been able to get offerings like the V for Vegan Slice, above, with artichokes, shiitake mushrooms, red onions, pesto and nondairy cheese.

Where: Various locations throughout the stadium, including the Foxwoods Club and the Promenade Level Food Court behind home plate.

Porsche Grille

If you're looking for plated dishes -- like a pan-seared cod, perhaps? -- head to Porsche Grille. It's from Myriad Restaurant Group, home to restaurateur (and James Beard winner) Drew Nieporent (Nobu, Tribeca Grill).

Where: Left field corner of the Excelsior Level

Tribeca Grill

Also from Nieporent and MRG, Tribeca Grill serves up bites including a red wine braised short rib sandwich. Caraway potato roll? Check. Horseradish sauce? Oh yeah.

Where: DeltaSky360 Club Market

Mama's of Corona

Head to Mama's of Corona -- yep, as in Queens -- for Italian sub sandwiches like the house-made mozzarella hero sandwich with salami and peppered ham. And when have you gone wrong with cannoli, as seen above?

Where: Section 105, Field Level Concourse

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors

Options from famous meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda include the Original Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich, with sautéed Vidalia onions, Vermont Monterey Jack cheese and beef au jus.

Where: Section 139 and in Promenade Level Food Court (behind home plate)

Daruma of Tokyo

Based in Great Neck, the Daruma of Tokyo is your spot for rolls -- California, spicy tuna -- and sushi.

Where: Field Level Concourse

Shake Shack

A dominant force behind the NYC dining scene and Citi Field is Union Square Hospitality Group, perhaps better known by its James Beard winner and CEO Danny Meyer. And if you remember the excitement when Shake Shack first hit Citi Field in 2009, you can feel the fever during baseball season too. Grab a classic ShackBurger (cheese, beef and ShackSauce) or, for the veggie-minded, the 'Shroom Burger, a fried portobello mushroom stuffed with Muenster and Cheddar cheeses. Wash it all down with the Shack's frozen custard concrete.

Where: Section 140, Field Level Concourse

Papa Rosso

This pizza counter from Union Square Hospitality Group, which made its Citi Field debut in 2016, serves freshly made pies like the margherita, made with tomatoes, mozzarella, local Gotham Greens basil and olive oil. Other pies include pepperoni and mushroom with cheese.

Where: Section 141, Field Level Concourse

Blue Smoke on the Road

USGH's Blue Smoke serves up mac and cheese topped with either brisket or chopped pork and jalapeños, as well as beer-braised chicken po'boys and other kinds of sandwiches. Southern sides include slow-cooked beans, cornbread and a creamy coleslaw.

Where: Section 140, Field Level Concourse

El Verano Taqueria

Also from USHG, El Verano Taqueria offers tacos, nachos and elotes (Mexican-style corn with queso, lime, cayenne and mayo or sometimes crema). This year, it's adding a vegetable taco salad loaded with corn and cilantro and dressed with smoked tomato vinaigrette.

Where: Section 139, Field Level Concourse

Box Frites

Chicken poppers, French fries and hot dogs are available at this USHG stand devoted to Belgian-style frites. Among the wide selection of sauces, you'll find cheddar cheese, smokey bacon, chipotle barbecue and garden basil pesto.

Where: Section 140, Field Level Concourse

Hain Celestial Gluten Free & Organic Stand

The health-minded can head to Hain Celestial for items such as a Plainville Farms turkey burger served on a gluten-free bun. Or if hot dogs are more your game for the game, grab a veggie dog.

Where: World's Fare Market on the Field Level Concourse, and other locations in the ballpark