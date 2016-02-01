City Bakery Hot Chocolate Festival 2016: The sweet lineup

February 1st brings the best line-up to NYC: hot chocolate!

It’s time for The City Bakery‘s Annual Hot Chocolate Festival.

The Union Square restaurant celebrates February each year with a unique flavor of their artisanal hot chocolate each day. Some make it a tradition to attempt and try each flavor, but if you can’t make it daily, hold out for the last week when flavors get crazy.

Here’s the lineup for 2016:

February 1: Spicy Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

February 2: Espresso Hot Chocolate

February 3: Banana Peel Hot Chocolate

February 4: Fresh Ginger Hot Chocolate

February 5: Creamy Stout Hot Chocolate

February 6: Happy Hot Chocolate

February 7: Super Bowl Sunday Hot Chocolate

February 8: Hot Chocolate for Knitters

February 9: Chili Pepper Hot Chocolate

February 10: Ecuadorian Milk Chocolate

February 11: Lemon Dark Chocolate

February 12: White Chocolate Waltz

February 13: Toasted Marshmallow Milk Chocolate

February 14: “Love Potion” Hot Chocolate

February 15: Tropical Hot Chocolate

February 16: Happy Hot Chocolate

February 17: Ode to Polar Bear Hot Chocolate (white hot chocolate with percent of proceeds going to the National Resources Defense Council)

February 18: Peruvian Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate

February 19: Beer Hot Chocolate

February 20: Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

February 21: Sunken Treasure Hot Chocolate

February 22: Lemon Hot Chocolate

February 23: Espresso Hot Chocolate

February 24: S’More-Y Hot Chocolate

February 25: Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

February 26: Bourbon Hot Chocolate

February 27: Mt. Fuji Hot Chocolate, with yuzu and lime (New this year)

February 28: Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

February 29: Leap Year Hot Chocolate Festival

The City Bakery serves its classic hot chocolate with a famous homemade marshmallow throughout the year.