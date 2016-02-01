City Bakery Hot Chocolate Festival 2016: The sweet lineup

It’s time for The City Bakery‘s Annual Hot Chocolate Festival.
The Union Square restaurant celebrates February each year with a unique flavor of their artisanal hot chocolate each day. Some make it a tradition to attempt and try each flavor, but if you can’t make it daily, hold out for the last week when flavors get crazy.
Here’s the lineup for 2016:
February 1: Spicy Cinnamon Hot Chocolate
February 2: Espresso Hot Chocolate
February 3: Banana Peel Hot Chocolate
February 4: Fresh Ginger Hot Chocolate
February 5: Creamy Stout Hot Chocolate
February 6: Happy Hot Chocolate
February 7: Super Bowl Sunday Hot Chocolate
February 8: Hot Chocolate for Knitters
February 9: Chili Pepper Hot Chocolate
February 10: Ecuadorian Milk Chocolate
February 11: Lemon Dark Chocolate
February 12: White Chocolate Waltz
February 13: Toasted Marshmallow Milk Chocolate
February 14: “Love Potion” Hot Chocolate
February 15: Tropical Hot Chocolate
February 16: Happy Hot Chocolate
February 17: Ode to Polar Bear Hot Chocolate (white hot chocolate with percent of proceeds going to the National Resources Defense Council)
February 18: Peruvian Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate
February 19: Beer Hot Chocolate
February 20: Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
February 21: Sunken Treasure Hot Chocolate
February 22: Lemon Hot Chocolate
February 23: Espresso Hot Chocolate
February 24: S’More-Y Hot Chocolate
February 25: Cinnamon Hot Chocolate
February 26: Bourbon Hot Chocolate
February 27: Mt. Fuji Hot Chocolate, with yuzu and lime (New this year)
February 28: Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate
February 29: Leap Year Hot Chocolate Festival
The City Bakery serves its classic hot chocolate with a famous homemade marshmallow throughout the year.