David Chang’s fried chicken restaurant Fuku opens

Fried chicken enthusiasts have been waiting for this day and finally it’s here.

Fuku, David Chang of Momofuku fame’s fried chicken concept, opens at 11 a.m. on June 10 at 163 First Ave., reports GrubStreet.

Chang is doing for the fried chicken sandwich what he’s already done for myriad other “low-brow” or street foods: treating them with a seriousness usually reserved for fancier foods.

At Fuku, he will concentrate first on the sandwich ($8), using sustainable chicken thighs sourced from small farms. They will be marinated in habanero puree then coated in buttermilk and a spice blend before being deep-fried. The chicken is served on a Martin’s potato roll with pickles and butter. The butter will be “laced” with a fermented-chickpea flavor from the Momofuku culinary lab. OF COURSE!!

“We feel very confident we’ve developed a technique that allows for a very, very, very juicy sandwich that’s still crispy,” Chang told GrubStreet.

There will also be fries and a seasonal vegetable salad. A liquor license has also been granted to Fuku, so you can chase down your chicken with something tasty and cold.

Lastly, you MUST get your sandwich spicy.

“I want people who don’t eat spicy food to say, ‘That’s fucking spicy but I’ll eat it and pay the price later,’ and people who do to say, ‘That doesn’t even register.'”

How Chang of him. We dig it.