Despite all hurdles, Wogies of downtown to be 10K wings strong on Super Bowl Sunday | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Although watching Super Bowl LV within the five boroughs will be an experience like no other this Sunday, one bar dually situated in the West Village and Financial District has taken on the mission of making game day as normal as humanly possible.

Wogies, a spot known for bringing Philadelphia specials northbound on I-95 will be prepping an estimated 10,000 wings on Sunday for patrons that are willing to brave the elements as well as those taking out and watching Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes from their own homes.

Those who will embark on the journey of February outdoor dining at Wogies will be doing so in an elaborate environment designed for warmth, safety, and one heck of a view for football.

As far as what to order on game day, here are some essential eats from Wogies:

Wings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wogies – WE ARE OPEN!! (@wogiesbar)

With 10K on the way, Wogies has earned a credible reputation for having some ‘must try’ wings within the five boroughs thanks their dense meatiness and sauce with a kick that is not overbearing – plus a little instilled warmth might just make the streets of Manhattan feel closer to that of Tampa this weekend.

Garbage bread

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wogies – WE ARE OPEN!! (@wogiesbar)

Here’s one heck of a special treat! Wogies West Village location operates with an onsite industrial baking oven to produce fresh and can be rolls and bread, particularly garbage bread.

Far from trash, this meaty and cheesy roll slides down easy as can be especially with a side of marinara sauce.

Cheese fries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wogies – WE ARE OPEN!! (@wogiesbar)

Need we say more?

Hot pretzels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wogies – WE ARE OPEN!! (@wogiesbar)

Remember that industrial baking oven? It’s used for pretzels too – but not just run of the mill street pretzels, we’re talking about the freshly baked, soft as a cloud kind that warm up one’s soul, especially served with cheese.

The Wogies & amNewYork Metro buffalo chicken & cheesesteak special

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wogies – WE ARE OPEN!! (@wogiesbar)

If you’re thinking ‘wow, this is without a doubt one of the greatest meals I have ever glanced upon,’ that would be hard to dispute.

The brilliant minds of both Wogies and amNewYork Metro created this behemoth of a sandwich during pre-COVID-19 times by combining a half a Philly cheesesteak with chipotle cheddar wiz alongside buffalo chicken with white American cheese harmoniously under one roll.

Don’t thank us, we’re just doing the work of the people.

Wogies: 39 Greenwich Avenue, West Village and 44 Trinity Place in the Financial District, currently open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations required for Super Bowl Sunday, call 212-229-2171 or 212-785-2838.