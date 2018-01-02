At this coffee shop, you don’t have to choose a cup over your pup.

A “dog-friendly” cafe where customers are welcome to bring their pooches inside is set to open in the East Village this month.

To be clear, Boris & Horton isn’t positioning itself as the canine-equivalent of a cat café; no dogs will live at the storefront at 195 Avenue A, the coffee joint’s website explains.

But the combination eatery and retail shop will invite dog owners and enthusiasts to sip their City of Saints java, order off an all-vegetarian menu with gluten-free and vegan options, and shop for puppy and human swag (like pet bandannas, leashes and baseballs caps) all in the company of man’s best friend. Boris & Horton will also serve humans craft beer and wine in the evenings and host adoption events for home-seeking hounds on weekends.

The cafe is named after co-founders Coppy Holzman and Logan Mikhly’s respective dogs, one a pit bull mix (Boris), the other a terrier mutt (Horton). Holzman and Mikhly, a father-and-daughter team, wanted to open an indoor eatery where they could hang out with their pets without incurring health code fines from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, DNAinfo reported last year. (In March, dog lovers rejoiced when the Health Department relaxed its rules slightly, permitting restaurants to allow pups in outdoor dining areas under very specific conditions.)

According to the Boris & Horton website, the business is the city’s “first Department of Health approved dog-friendly cafe.” The coffee shop has said it will meet the agency’s regulations with a glass wall dividing the space into two sections: a cafe side offering food and drink and a pet lounge. “House rules” also stipulate that dogs remain on their leashes.

The Health Department did not immediately offer a comment on the subject.

While you wait for the dog lovers’ Central Perk to open for business, we recommend reviewing the rest of those aforementioned rules: They include guidelines like “Mind the hormones” and “No stray kids.”