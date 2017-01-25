Emmy Squared plans Manhattan location, expanding its pan pizza empire

The PepperNoni pizza at Emmy Squared in Williamsburg, which is expanding with a new restaurant in the West Village. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Thomas / Stringer

Emmy Squared, purveyors of Detroit-style pan pizzas, is expanding into Manhattan.

Owners Emily and Matt Hyland will open a second location of the Williamsburg hot spot, this time in the West Village, the restaurant announced on Instagram Tuesday. The duo also helms Emily in Clinton Hill, and this will be their first restaurant in Manhattan. It will fill the space that will be vacated when Blue Ribbon Bakery Kitchen closes later this month.

Emily and Emmy Squared, often collectively dubbed Pizza Loves Emily, ushered in a pan pizza trend in the city. The style of pizza dictates that the sauce sits atop the cheese, which crunchily curls up around the edges when it’s baked. And then there’s the famous pepperoni crust pizza. And let’s not forget the very popular burger.

A spring opening is expected, according to the Instagram post.