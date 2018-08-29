Fall restaurant preview 2018: Food hubs emerge at Brooklyn Navy Yard, Domino Sugar Factory and more

5 spots are emerging as the next go-to locations.

This fall, you can find some of the biggest openings in one place.

Notable expansions and the latest offerings from big-name chefs are clustered in new developments and neighborhood districts.

Here’s a look at what’s cooking at five emerging food hubs:

Brooklyn Navy Yard

The sprawling industrial park, home to a rooftop winery and distillery, is building up its culinary bona fides.

Building 77, a World War II-era facility located at Flushing and Vanderbilt avenues, is becoming a manufacturing hub.

The rollout of its ground-floor food purveyors, starting this fall through the end of the year, includes anchor tenant Russ & Daughters, making its first debut outside of Manhattan with a manufacturing center and bagel shop; craft brewery Transmitter Brewery, which is relocating from Long Island City; Bed-Stuy restaurants Grandchamps and Rustik Tavern; new concept Pizza Yard; Korean BBQ stand We Rub You, which started at Smorgasburg; Crown Heights Caribbean restaurant The Food Sermon; Brooklyn salsa company Jalapa Jar; and Brooklyn Roasting Company.

Domino Sugar Factory

In the wake of the Domino Park opening, Two Trees Management’s redevelopment of the Williamsburg waterfront site continues this fall. For diners, that includes two eateries with Brooklyn roots slated to debut in September.

Misi, the second Williamsburg restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Missy Robbins (behind hot spot Lilia), will serve Italian fare on the ground floor of 329 Kent Ave. And Clinton Hill gourmet food shop and eatery Mekelburg’s, known for its babka and porchetta, will open a second, larger location at 319 Kent Ave., with an expanded shop selection and menu, full bar and an espresso bar with window service.

Down the pike, Bushwick pizza favorite Roberta’s is also slated to open its second Brooklyn location behind Domino Park next fall.

Seaport District

The downtown waterfront destination continues its post-Sandy revitalization.

On the food front, openings slated for the fall include Cobble & Co., a two-level gastropub (any day now; Front and Fulton streets); 10 Corso Como, part retail space, part Italian cafe and restaurant, part gallery (Sept. 6; 1 Fulton St.); the sixth NYC location of vegan chain By Chloe, which will also feature a new coffee program from Devoción with offerings like a cinnamon roll latte and the second location of its vegan bakery, Sweets by Chloe (early September; 181 Front St.); and rooftop space R17, the latest drinking destination at Howard Hughes Corporation’s Pier 17 (fall).

Also on the docket for Pier 17: new concepts from chefs David Chang, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Andrew Carmellini, and a Malibu Farm outpost.

The Shops at Columbus Circle

The restaurant and bar collection at the Central Park-adjacent mall is almost complete.

Two new eateries will join current high-end offerings such as Per Se and Masa, bringing the total to 10.

First up in September, D&D London is slated to make its stateside debut with Bluebird London, a British-inspired brasserie in the former A Voce space overlooking Columbus Circle on the third floor.

Then in October, NYC is getting a second Momofuku Noodle Bar, as David Chang brings his career-making pork buns and noodles to the third floor.

Essex Market

Lower East Side institution Essex Street Market is on the move, and getting a new name with it.

The NYCEDC-helmed market, home to a diverse mix of shops, grocery and food stands, isn’t going very far: sometime between mid-October and mid-November, it will relocate across Delancey Street to the Essex Crossing development (88 Essex St.).

The new home will be triple the size as the original and take over two floors. Expect to find 24 of the current 25 vendors. In 2019, they will be joined by 14 new ones, including Chinatown Ice Cream Factory, Middle Eastern spot Samesa and an outpost of Roni-Sue’s Chocolate, which was a former Essex Street Market vendor.

The new space will also feature two full-service restaurants and a demonstration kitchen.

A separate market from the developer Delancey Street Associates, dubbed Market Line, is also on tap for the building early next year, with announced vendors including new outposts of The Pickle Guys, Veselka and Nom Wah.