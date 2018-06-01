Father's Day is Sunday, June 17.

With two weeks to go, it's time to make reservations for a great meal, drink and festive day with dad. (Whether he's the chef or the busboy in the family, he'll appreciate not having to spend any time in the kitchen.)

Check out our recommendations for the top spots to visit with pop.

Tavern62 by David Burke Chef Burke, of cheesecake lollipop and clothesline bacon fame, is grilling up a Father's Day special to serve alongside Tavern62's usual Sunday brunch items. The Big Daddy Steak and Eggs comes with a massive 36-ounce, dry-aged porterhouse and a deviled ostrich egg crowned with shrimp. The $150 feast posing as one dish can serve a whole family, so hopefully Dad will share. Other brunch highlights include crispy chicken and waffles, with corn succotash and hot honey ($21), lobster-ostrich egg scramble ($29) and a blueberry and lemon meringue baked Alaska. (135 E. 62nd St., Manhattan, tavern62.com)

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse For dads who love their red meat but hate grilling, there are prime rib and steak specials at Del Frisco's near Rockefeller Center. A 16-ounce prime rib is priced at $50, with a 20-ounce version at $60. Go all out with the Double Eagle Steak, a three-inch thick, 45-day dry-aged double bone in prime ribeye, for $140. This meat candy is all in the addition to the normal menu. (1221 Ave. of the Americas, Manhattan, delfriscos.com)



Ocean Prime A special Father's Day brunch at Ocean Prime features menu items like eggs Benedict with crab cakes (pictured); French toast awash in mixed berries, lemon curd, candied bacon and maple syrup; and blackened salmon salad with an assortment of fruit, candied walnuts and basil poppyseed dressing. To drink, there will be blood orange mimosas and house Bloody Marys topped with jumbo shrimp. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (123 W. 52nd St., Manhattan, ocean-prime.com)