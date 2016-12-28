Financial District dining scene to grow in 2017

The Financial District is heating up when it comes to dining destinations.

The Wall Street neighborhood — primarily populated by chains and to-go eateries for the lunch crowd — is quickly becoming one of the city’s biggest dining destinations, thanks to recent and forthcoming projects from big names. Here’s a look at some of what’s on tap.

FORTHCOMING

Blue Ribbon Federal Grill

The dining empire will introduce a new concept at 84 William St., on the ground floor of the new hotel AKA Wall Street, in mid-January.

Nobu New York

Nobu Matsuhisa’s flagship restaurant is vacating its original TriBeCa home for FiDi, slated to move to its new location at 195 Broadway in early 2017.

Keste Wall Street

The family behind Keste is opening its third spot devoted to Neapolitan pizza with this restaurant, slated to open in January at 77 Fulton St. with an on-site pizza school.

Fuku

David Chang’s fried chicken chain continues to grow. A fifth location of the fast-casual spot is slated to open at 110 Wall St. A new restaurant from Chang is also opening at South Street Seaport’s revamped Pier 17.

RECENT OPENINGS

Augustine

Celebrated restaurateur Keith McNally (Cherche Midi, Balthazar, Minetta Tavern) opened his much-anticipated new French restaurant, Augustine, in the historic Beekman Hotel at 5 Beekman St. in November.

Fowler & Wells

Also in the Beekman, this new American restaurant from celebrity chef Tom Colicchio opened in October. Not to be missed is the attached bar in the hotel’s Victorian atrium.

Sauce & Barrel

This pizzeria, which opened at 97 Washington St. earlier this month, is helmed by veterans of Betony and specializes in New Haven-style pizzas.