Food convention meets music festival with the debut of EEEEEATSCON

The festival at Forest Hills Stadium is about full portion sizes, live music and community.

New York City is not suffering from a lack of food festivals — to put it mildly. How does a debuting event separate from the pack? If you’re behind EEEEEATSCON on Oct. 6, music is the answer.

The single-day food event by The Infatuation, a city-based restaurant recommendation website and app, is taking the best parts of a music festival and merging them with the most delicious bits of a food convention, according to Michael Sinatra, a spokesman for the company.

If you’re wondering about the name, it’s based on The Infatuation’s “signature” hashtag, #eeeeeats, which always has five “e’s,” according to Sinatra.

“The point is that it’s a food festival in the style of a music festival, but it’s not your standard passed hors d’oeuvres,” he told amNewYork. “There are a lot of things going on, and people can enjoy themselves in a lot of different ways.”

For one, while many food vendors hail from New York City, there will be options from around the country, offering “something from outside New York without getting on a plane,” Sinatra said. You’ll just head to Forest Hills Stadium instead.

Choose full plates from a range of restaurants, sit in on panel discussions about the food industry’s social impact, dance to live music and take part in a number of activities from sponsors like OpenTable, Tequila Don Julio, Baileys Original Irish Cream, Showtime and more.

For this event alone, Shake Shack and Emily, two burger virtuosos, are creating a special, one-day-only collaboration burger. Details on that are still forthcoming.

Over at the OpenTable set-up is a pop-up of The Riddler, a champagne bar from San Francisco, a Treat Yard with Baileys-themed OddFellows ice cream and Dulcinea churros sweets and “Shameless”-inspired cocktails at Showtime’s booth.

Batala New York, MICK, DJ Niks, High & Mighty Brass Band and more will provide the music.

Champion figure skater and foodie Adam Rippon, restaurant experts Tim and Nina Zagat, representatives of social and charity organizations and others will be leading conversations about food, too.

Tickets include access to the panels and installations, but don’t include food. Sinatra said that’s so that people can have full-sized portions of what they actually want to eat.

The following restaurants will be at EEEEEATSCON:

Rubirosa

Emily

Shake Shack

L’Artusi

Dumpling Galaxy

Jon & Vinny’s (Los Angeles)

Saltie Girl (Boston and soon, Forest Hills)

Maketto (Washington, D.C.)

Casa Enrique

Her Name is Han

Houseman

Ample Hills Creamery

Walter’s Hot Dog Stand

BK Jani

Miznon

Roberta’s

Tacoway Beach

The Bombay Bread Bar

Nur Thai

Tanoreen

Jhal NYC and Kolkata Chai Co.

Mahmoud’s Corner

Dulcinea

Crave Fishbar

King David Tacos

OddFellows Ice Cream Co.

Hoodoo Brown BBQ (Connecticut)

The Riddler (San Francisco)

For tickets, which are $30, head to the theinfatuation.com/eeeeeatscon.