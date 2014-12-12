Free Nutella lasagna by Robicelli’s in Manhattan

The sweet mash-up of the season will be FREE (briefly) on Dec. 15.

Dessert heroes Allison and Matt Robicelli have brought some pretty sweet things into New Yorkers’ lives, but there’s one unique treat that stands out: Nutellasagna.

Gothamist first tipped us off to what may be the most indulgent mash-up of 2014, and we’ve been drooling over Nutellasagna photos ever since. Buttery lasagna noodles are layered with cannoli custard, Nutella spread, crushed roasted hazelnuts and chopped chocolate, with marshmallows on top, just because.

Typically sold by the tray (delivery optional for holiday feasts or personal indulgence) or by the slice at Robicelli’s Bay Ridge headquarters, this sweet concoction has been hard to come by for some.

This Monday, Dec. 15, Robicelli’s will be sharing 200 half-portions of their Nutellasagna compliments of Renaissance at Renaissance Hotel Times Square, starting at 4 p.m.

Get it while it’s there, because this is one free food giveaway we can pretty much guaranteed to be more packed more than a tray of Nutellasagna.