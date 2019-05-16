Eat and Drink Take your 'Game of Thrones' watch party to the next level with these sweets There are chocolate dragon eggs, of course. Aigner Chocolates' "Game of Thrones"-inspired dragon eggs can come in a chest, if you so desire. Photo Credit: Courtesy Aigner Chocolates By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated May 16, 2019 2:47 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email “Game of Thrones” comes to an end this Sunday, when HBO airs the final episode of the cultural phenomenon. If you want to serve or bring something on-theme to your watch party, these sweets makers have you covered. Aigner Chocolates The Queens confectioner is whipping up all manner of “GoT”-inspired treats, from decorated dragon eggs in milk or dark chocolate ($20/each) to dragons in milk or dark chocolate ($15/each) to dire wolf pops in milk, dark or white chocolate ($4.25/each). For the ultimate splurge, you can get a chest filled with three dragon eggs and three dragons ($150). The sweets will be on sale indefinitely by order only. 103-02 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills, 718-544-1850, aignerchocolates.com NY Cake Café Make this the centerpiece of your watch party. NY Cake Café’s giant dragon egg cake stands about 7 inches tall and can feed about eight. Get the layer cake in either vanilla or chocolate cake with chocolate ganache. Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. Saturday for pickup on Sunday. $125; 118 W. 22nd St., 212-675-2253, nycakecafe.com Sprinkles The cupcake company is putting a “GoT” twist on its sweets. A highlight is a lemon dragon fruit cake topped with blueberry buttercream frosting, black cherry candy dragon glass and a "GoT" decoration and sword. Other offerings are decorated with custom House Targaryen, Lannister and Stark decorations, so you can show your allegiance. Available Friday-Sunday, $4.95-$5.95/each, $49-$56/dozen; multiple locations, sprinkles.com By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.