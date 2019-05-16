LATEST PAPER
Take your 'Game of Thrones' watch party to the next level with these sweets

There are chocolate dragon eggs, of course.

Aigner Chocolates' "Game of Thrones"-inspired dragon eggs can

Aigner Chocolates' "Game of Thrones"-inspired dragon eggs can come in a chest, if you so desire. Photo Credit: Courtesy Aigner Chocolates

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
“Game of Thrones” comes to an end this Sunday, when HBO airs the final episode of the cultural phenomenon. If you want to serve or bring something on-theme to your watch party, these sweets makers have you covered.

Aigner Chocolates

The Queens confectioner is whipping up all manner of “GoT”-inspired treats, from decorated dragon eggs in milk or dark chocolate ($20/each) to dragons in milk or dark chocolate ($15/each) to dire wolf pops in milk, dark or white chocolate ($4.25/each). For the ultimate splurge, you can get a chest filled with three dragon eggs and three dragons ($150). The sweets will be on sale indefinitely by order only. 103-02 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills, 718-544-1850, aignerchocolates.com

NY Cake Café

Make this the centerpiece of your watch party. NY Cake Café’s giant dragon egg cake stands about 7 inches tall and can feed about eight. Get the layer cake in either vanilla or chocolate cake with chocolate ganache. Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. Saturday for pickup on Sunday. $125; 118 W. 22nd St., 212-675-2253, nycakecafe.com

Sprinkles

The cupcake company is putting a “GoT” twist on its sweets. A highlight is a lemon dragon fruit cake topped with blueberry buttercream frosting, black cherry candy dragon glass and a "GoT" decoration and sword. Other offerings are decorated with custom House Targaryen, Lannister and Stark decorations, so you can show your allegiance. Available Friday-Sunday, $4.95-$5.95/each, $49-$56/dozen; multiple locations, sprinkles.com

Meredith Deliso

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

