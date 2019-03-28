Shannon Mustipher is a tiki authority. She is the beverage director of Crown Heights Caribbean spot Glady’s; part of Women Who Tiki, which hosts pop-ups with female bartenders; and the author of the new cocktail book “Tiki.”

“My intention was to create a book that broke the mold on imagery in cocktail books, and one that would incorporate ingredients that are available now, as well as techniques that we’re using today, including sous vide, the blending of different spirit categories in one cocktail,” she said of "Tiki," out now.

amNewYork spoke with the Crown Heights resident, 40, about where she goes when she’s looking for a daiquiri in NYC.

The go-to: King Tai

“My home-away-from-home is King Tai, which is a tiny little Miami-themed spot. It’s really bright and airy. All the staff are super friendly. And a lot of my friends that live within a few blocks of the spot, as do I, we don’t really make plans to meet up there, but we usually do, which is nice. After a particularly long week, like on a Friday or a Saturday, I’ll go in and have one daiquiri, or even just a soda water, just to hang out and decompress.” 1095 Bergen St., Crown Heights

The rum spots: Super Power and the Polynesian

“Super Power is full-on tiki. So I normally go there when I’m planning to meet someone that also works in the rum industry. In addition to my book and my work at Glady’s, I consult with a few rum brands. So apart from my bar, it has the biggest selection of rums in the area. So if I’m meeting with another brand rep we like to go there. … I’m a big fan of the Polynesian, obviously. It’s just beautiful. Again, they have all the rums and a lot of stuff that I tend to enjoy.” Super Power, 722 Nostrand Ave., Crown Heights; The Polynesian, 400 W. 42nd St.

The birthday-worthy spot: Grand Army

“I’ve been a big fan of the bar since they opened. It’s still a favorite. Just a nice vibe, good music, fun staff, love the raw bar. That one’s my favorite Brooklyn joint. … I just hit the 4-0 this year. Some friends took me out to Grand Army. We did it up. I just love the people that work there, it’s just my speed. I can get whatever I want. I just want a good daiquiri, I just want a good glass of wine. I love seafood. They can always make it happen for me.” 336 State St., Boerum Hill

The new fave: Mister Paradise

“There’s a new one that’s super fun that just came out. It’s called Mister Paradise, on the Lower East Side. It’s the same team that owns Drexler’s and Boulton & Watt. The concept there is vaguely Japanese omakase, it’s really low-key food-wise. But the décor is kind of midcentury meets vaguely tropical, but very understated and super-friendly staff. I went there and kind of couldn’t tear myself away. It’s a wonderful, wonderful spot.” 105 First Ave.

For whenever: Dante

“I love Dante. I think it’s just beautiful, the service is always good whether I go in during the day, by myself, with people, for dinner. Everything’s delicious. I love the "mar-tinys" — the little baby martini. That’s super cute.” 79-81 Macdougal St.