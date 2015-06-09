Gwyneth Paltrow’s favorite NYC restaurants are not ‘healthy’

The actress and lifestyle guru listed her current favs on goop.com.

When you think of Gwyneth Paltrow, the following adjectives come to mind: healthy, lean, fit, slender, toned. Other words: fitness, conscious-uncoupling. ANYWAY.

The actress and lifestyle guru recently published a list of her current favorite NYC restaurants on her lifestyle site goop.com. While we think her picks are (mostly) great, she stays away from new trendy spots and the healthier restaurants that are hip right now: El Rey, Cafe Clover, Dimes, etc.

Is Gwyneth trying to say she’s just like us?

Here are her favs:

Ballato (old-school Italian)

Barney Greengrass (old-school appetizing/ Jewish deli)

Buvette (French bistro)

Casa Mono (Mario Batali’s Spanish spot)

Darum-Ya Soba Izakaya (Japanese izakaya with noodles – healthiest on the list!)

Decoy (peking duck spot from RedFarm team Ed Schoenfeld and Joe Ng)

Elio’s (UES classic Italian)

Gramercy Tavern (Danny Meyer’s forever popular clubhouse)

Jungsik (fresh Korean)

Momofuku (she loves them all, except Ma Peche, which receives no mention)

Pearl Oyster Bar (“Their hot fudge sundae in pretty insane”)

Ramen Lab (10-seat hot spot)

Russ & Daughters Cafe (more Jewish appetizing, though the new Cafe IS pretty hip…)