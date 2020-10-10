Grab a free cookie from any New York City location of Insomnia Cookies this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A late night snack chain is offering a sweet deal at its New York City stores this weekend.

On Oct. 10-11, Insomnia Cookies is offering in-store customers a free seasonal cookie with any purchase at one of their New York City stores, plus their Hoboken location. Customers will have their choice of the company’s new Galaxy cookie or Pumpkin Cheesecake cookies, both of which were added to the menu for the fall season.

While the Pumpkin Cheesecake and Galaxy cookies are warm, delicious desserts on their own, customers are encouraged to go for the full indulgent experience and order them with a scoop of ice cream, as a Cookie’wich, or as a Big’wich.

Since 2003, Insomnia Cookies has opened more than 100 locations across the country and ships their desserts throughout the nation. Insomnia Cookies delivers fresh cookies daily until 3 a.m.