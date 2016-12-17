Gracie Mansion executive chef Feliberto Estevez’s sweet plantain salad recipe

Try your hand at this sweet plantain salad recipe that we got from Feliberto Estévez.

Feliberto Estevez, Gracie Mansion’s senior executive chef, taught us how to make a sweet plantain salad. Photo Credit: Jillian Jorgensen

Try your hand at this sweet plantain salad recipe that we got from Feliberto Estevez, the senior executive chef of Gracie Mansion.

For sweet plantains:



3 yellow plantains, ripe but firm

1 pot, two quarts sized, with boiling water

1 teaspoon salt



For salad:

1 small cucumber

1 pint of grape tomatoes

1 medium red onion

1/2 a bunch of fresh cilantro (about half a cup, chopped)

1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil

3 fresh limes, juiced

Salt and black pepper to taste



Method:

— Peel plantains and cut into three pieces, crosswise. Cook for 15 minutes in boiling water.

— While sweet plantains are cooking, prep the rest of the ingredients in a medium-sized bowl.

— Dice cucumber into bite-sized pieces.

— Cut tomatoes in half, lengthwise.

— Peel onion and cut into thin strips, in a thin Julienne cut.

— Finely chop cilantro (both leaves and stems).

— Season with olive oil and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

— Check plantains to see if they are done; they should be soft in the middle. Then, remove them from boiling water and set aside for five minutes.

— Dice boiled plantains into bite-sized pieces. Add to above ingredients and combine well.

— Adjust seasoning and serve immediately.