Gracie Mansion executive chef Feliberto Estevez’s sweet plantain salad recipe

Feliberto Estevez, Gracie Mansion's senior executive chef, taught us how to make a sweet plantain salad.
Feliberto Estevez, Gracie Mansion’s senior executive chef, taught us how to make a sweet plantain salad. Photo Credit: Jillian Jorgensen

Try your hand at this sweet plantain salad recipe that we got from Feliberto Estevez, the senior executive chef of Gracie Mansion.

For sweet plantains:
 
3 yellow plantains, ripe but firm
1 pot, two quarts sized, with boiling water
1 teaspoon salt
 
For salad:

1 small cucumber
1 pint of grape tomatoes
1 medium red onion
1/2 a bunch of fresh cilantro (about half a cup, chopped)
1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil
3 fresh limes, juiced
Salt and black pepper to taste
 
Method:

— Peel plantains and cut into three pieces, crosswise. Cook for 15 minutes in boiling water.
— While sweet plantains are cooking, prep the rest of the ingredients in a medium-sized bowl.
— Dice cucumber into bite-sized pieces.
— Cut tomatoes in half, lengthwise.
— Peel onion and cut into thin strips, in a thin Julienne cut.
— Finely chop cilantro (both leaves and stems).
— Season with olive oil and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
— Check plantains to see if they are done; they should be soft in the middle. Then, remove them from boiling water and set aside for five minutes.
— Dice boiled plantains into bite-sized pieces. Add to above ingredients and combine well.
— Adjust seasoning and serve immediately.

