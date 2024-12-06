These two New York restaurants make Yelp’s 2024 ‘Best New Restaurants List’

New York eateries make Yelp’s Best New Restaurants of 2024.

Two New York city eateries, Mēdüzā Mediterrania and Sartiano’s, have secured top spots on Yelp’s annual list of the “Best New Restaurants for 2024,” shining a spotlight on the vibrant food scene in the Big Apple.

As food searches for “great new restaurant” spike, restaurants like Mēdüzā Mediterrania and Sartiano’s are leading the charge into an exciting new chapter of culinary exploration.

Mēdüzā Mediterrania

Emerging as the top-rated restaurant in the nation is Mēdüzā Mediterrania located in the Meatpacking District. Known for its boho-chic decor, immersive atmosphere and frequent celebrity sitings, the restaurant features three intricately designed dining rooms, a VIP mezzanine and a glass-enclosed atrium adorned with foliage. Guests can enjoy live music or DJ sets while savoring an impressive menu focused on Mediterranean cuisine.

Dishes at Mēdüzā are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Notable offerings include the Torre de Mare seafood tower, featuring a lavish assortment of lobster, oysters, and colossal shrimp, and luxurious pasta adorned with shaved black truffles.

Yelpers rave about the dramatic cocktail presentations, such as the enchanting Fig & Honey served inside a smoke-filled box.

“Each dish exceeded expectations, with impeccable quality and attention to detail evident in every bite,” Vanessa J., a Yelp Elite reviewer, said. “Mēdüzā Mediterrania provides an immersive dining experience that delights the senses.”

Sartiano’s

In the mix of the nation’s top dining experiences of 2024, Sartiano’s has also made a significant impact. Nestled inside the historic Mercer Hotel in SoHo, this modern Italian restaurant is helmed by three-time James Beard award-winning chef Alfred Portale. With a dress code advocating for “elegant upscale attire,” guests are treated to a premium fine-dining experience that emphasizes high-quality ingredients with a contemporary twist.

Sartiano’s menu boasts creative and nostalgic dishes, including caviar-stuffed cannoli and artisanal pasta dishes that have already gained a loyal following. Yelpers have praised the spot for its perfect execution, noting that every item, from the house-made focaccia to the mouthwatering pastas, embodies a thoughtful and innovative approach to Italian cuisine.

“Everything we tried was delicious—the meatballs were very tender, and the focaccia was perfectly baked,” Myra H., a Yelp Elite reviewer, said. “I’m already looking forward to coming back!”

Yelp’s 2024 list highlights a growing desire among diners for experiential dining, which offers not just exceptional food but also an immersive and memorable atmosphere.

As the dining industry in the United States reaches unprecedented sales figures — projected to exceed $1 trillion this year — New York City continues to be a hotbed for innovative and mouthwatering culinary experiences.