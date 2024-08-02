Quantcast
Arts & Entertainment

A herd of 100 elephant sculptures are coming to the Meatpacking District this fall

By Posted on
a herd of elephant sculptures
A herd of elephants is coming to the Meatpacking District!
Photo by Corey Favino

A herd of elephants — statues, that is! — are making their way to the Meatpacking District this fall.

On Sept. 6, The Great Elephant Migration will be spread across the neighborhood, where they will remain through October. Created by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, this was created in partnership with Elephant Family USA, an international non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to helping the human race share space with the world’s magnificent wildlife.

“As a cultural anchor on the west side of Manhattan, the Meatpacking District is a world class home for the arts and public programming. Bringing the Great Elephant Migration to the cobblestones of Meatpacking combines the two, and showcases the significant role art plays in New York City, especially around placemaking, tourism, and economic development. This installation is a prime example of how a business improvement district can bridge community and culture to make a lasting impression on all who pass through—and you won’t want to miss it,” said Jeffrey LeFrancois, Executive Director of the Meatpacking BID. 

a herd of elephant sculptures walking in the sunset
There are 100 sculptures coming to Manhattan.Photo by Corey Favino

The installation will include 100 life-sized sculptures of Indian elephants that are bound to captivate visitors of all ages. This will be one of the city’s largest public art installations since Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s The Gates in 2005.

The Great Elephant Migration aims to highlight fundraising benefits for Indigenous and community-led conservation efforts, particularly for those who have found ways to live alongside elephants, lions, leopards and other challenging animals, inspiring peaceful, symbiotic human and animal coexistence. Each elephant, created by the Coexistence Collective, is made of an invasive plant species called Lantana camera and provides financial stability, status and pride to 200 members of the Soligas, Bettakurumbas, Kattunayakan and Paniyas tribes.

a herd of elephant sculptures
Photo by Corey Favino

After the elephants arrive in New York, Indian fashion house Sabyasachi will host activations during Fashion Week that will allow the public to interact with the installation in a different way. More related programming and events will take place with the sculptures at key gateways and plazas

For more information, visit thegreatelephantmigration.org.

a herd of elephant sculptures with a close look at a baby elephant scultpure
Photo by Corey Favino

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

