Over a thousand fans clamor to K-town hotel for ATEEZ Pop-Up

Over a thousand eager ATEEZ fans braved the scorching heat Thursday in K-Town to score some limited-edition merchandise ahead of the popular South Korean group’s concert this weekend at Citi Field.

Lining up since 11 p.m. Wednesday, ATINY—the fanbase name for K-Pop rockstars ATEEZ—were ready to “Break the Walls” of the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton which played host to a two-day pop-up for the group’s 2024 world tour TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

Swarms of ATINY filled the Martinique New York on Broadway’s lobby, hallways, and even sat upon a winding staircase waiting for their turn to witness the transformation of the grand ballroom. Inside of this elegant space, the hotel showcased an ATEEZ-themed pop-up that highlighted their various album themes, including a treasure map and chest filled to the brim with light sticks, as well as chain linked fences adorned with neon signs, bounty hunter-style posters, and life-sized cardboard cutouts of members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.

For fans like Jaclyn Marney, 24, who traveled to New York City from Pennsylvania to see her favorite K-Pop band, it was the perfect opportunity to purchase her picket imbued with San’s face, as well as some cool concert clothes.

“They are my ultimate group, and it is going to be my first time seeing them. I am so excited! Oh my God I’m gonna die,” Marney said, gushing about her crush on San. “I love [San’s] energy when he gets on stage. It’s like he is a demon when he gets on stage, it’s crazy, and then he is the sweetest thing off stage.”

Ready to don her San exclusive jersey while sitting in the VIP section in Citi Field Saturday, Marney says she will also see ATEEZ at their Washington D. C. stop as well.

“I can’t wait to hear Jongho’s song ‘Everything.’ I’ve been waiting since the album was released. I’m so excited I’m definitely going to cry,” Marney said.

Surrounded by stacks of t-shirts, limited edition baseball jerseys, keychains, patches, hats, and photo sets, fans poured over pamphlets listing each item.

While some traveled along the east coast to see the “Pirate King’s,” others like Victoria Arriaza, 27, flew from Chile because she loves their music and their creative style. Clutching onto her Jongho teddy bear and picket, Arriaza was all smiles as discussed how much she adores ATEEZ.

“I love their sound! I’ve seen them before in Chile, but I wanted to see them again, so I bought Sector VIP seats,” Arriaza told amNewYork Metro.

Brooklynite Victoria Tam, 29, says that ATEEZ music, their fun-loving videos and social media content have helped motivate her during a difficult time in her life.

“Their music got me through a rough time and their stage presence is really unlike any other groups I’ve seen. They are really just silly goofy dudes,” Tam said smiling as she clung to her WooYoung plush cat toy and jersey. “I am going to see ATEEZ in Citi Field on Saturday and also in Toronto next week.”

Fans can choose to pose in front of ATEEZ themed photo op areas as well as enter a raflle for a chance to win an autographed item.

The pop-up will run at Martinique New York on Broadway until Aug. 2 at 6pm and ATEEZ’s concert will be at Citi Field on Saturday 7:30 p.m.