Everyone’s least favorite Thanksgiving side is poised to set a Guinness World Record this week.

Frozen and canned vegetable retailer Green Giant will attempt to whip up an approximately 600-pound green bean casserole at the Italian restaurant inside Macy’s Herald Square location. That feat requires a whopping 78 cans of green beans, 53 cans of mushroom soup, 32 quarts of milk and 65 pounds of French fried onions, a spokeswoman told amNewYork. There’s no current world record to beat, she explained, but the Thanksgiving staple – invented in a Campbell’s Soup Co. New Jersey test kitchen in 1955 – must outweigh the 551-pound record of other, comparable foods, like mashed potatoes.

The official weigh-in of the humongous casserole takes place Thursday morning, around 8:20. It’s expected to feed nearly 2,000 homebound older New Yorkers receiving Citymeals on Wheels.

This won’t be the first time an attempt to break a Guinness World food record is made in New York City. We’ve rounded up a few of the most memorable set in recent years.

World’s longest line of hot dogs

In 2016, hot dog institution Nathan’s Famous celebrated its 100th anniversary by assembling in a continuous line a record-breaking 1,916 dogs – in honor of the year the company was founded – at Grand Central Terminal in midtown. To break the previous record of an 846-foot line set in Tokyo in 2014, Nathan’s staff prepared the hot dogs in buns, wrapped them in tinfoil, and lined them up end-to-end to create 958 continuous feet.

Most candles lit on a birthday cake

Queens resident and serial record breaker Ashita Furman memorialized what would have been his spiritual guru Sri Chinmoy’s 85th birthday last December by lighting a record number of candles — 72,585, to be exact — on a ginormous spongecake. (Compare that to the previous record of 50,151 candles lit in Los Angeles in April 2016.) It took a team of 100 people at the Sri Chinmoy Centre in Jamaica to prepare the cake in the shape of a picture frame 80.5 feet long and 2 feet wide, place the candles and ignite them with 60 blowtorches. They burned for roughly 40 seconds before they were snuffed out with fire extinguishers.

World’s largest collection of pizza boxes

Self-described “professional pizza enthusiast” Scott Wiener, whose pizza tour company guides participants through the five boroughs, holds the record for the world’s largest collection of pizza boxes, clocking in at 595 containers. He houses them all in his Flatbush, Brooklyn apartment. The assembly spans 42 countries and four decades, according to the Guinness World Records website.

Most Carolina Reaper chili peppers consumed in under 60 seconds

In April 2016, Jamaica resident Wayne Algenio ate a then-record 119 grams of the world’s hottest peppers in less than one minute. (If you think jalapeños are hot, they pale in comparison to Carolina Reaper chilies, which measure roughly 1.6 million on the Scoville heat scale for peppers and hot sauces – making them 300 times as spicy.) Algenio wolfed down 22 peppers at the New York Hot Sauce Expo in Greenpoint last year, but he’s since been ousted from his world-record podium; in November, a California man devoured 120 grams of the mouth-burning veggies.

World’s most expensive soufflé available commercially

If you have an extra $2,500 burning a hole in your pocket, you could spend it on the world’s most expensive soufflé, prepared by the executive chefs at Petrossian. The upscale midtown café’s quail egg and caviar dish is topped with gold leaf and a flambéed cognac that sells for more than $4,000 a bottle.

Most sandwiches made in one hour

On May 21, 2013, the Midwest-based Eckrich Bacon Lovers Deli Meats partnered with volunteers from Operation Homefront, a nonprofit supporting military families and veterans, to assemble a record-breaking 2,706 hero sandwiches in one hour at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. (The previous record was a paltry 1,660 sandwiches.) That food didn’t go to waste – it was donated to Operation Homefront and the food rescue organization City Harvest to feed hungry New Yorkers.