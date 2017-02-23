Gwyneth Paltrow’s 3 Green Hearts restaurant to open in fitness studio

Finally, a restaurant for people who want celebrity-curated health food served adjacent to a private $900-a-month fitness studio.

That’s the gist of 3 Green Hearts, a restaurant from Gwyneth Paltrow (of course) and fitness-trainer-to-the-stars Tracy Anderson, to be located at Anderson’s new 59th Street studio. (In addition to that monthly payment, the studio also requires a $1,500 initiation fee, but don’t worry, you’ll get discounts on the “curated retail” offerings and, of course, at 3 Green Hearts.)

The studio will open March 1, according to a news release, with the cafe — featuring coffee, smoothies and prepared meals — to follow soon after.Diners need not splurge on a workout to try the food; the cafe will be open to the public.

And for those who want to eat like Paltrow even when they’re not near the studio, there are plans for a meal-delivery service in the city, with foods “designed as a healthy, fresh and organic option with weight loss and weight management plans available,” according to release.

Healthy types have had a taste of a smaller version of the cafe at Church Street, where the space does not have a kitchen and the menu is comprised of “pistachios, pumpkin seeds, organic bananas and protein bars,” Eater reported Wednesday.

The new workout studio will also house a “theatre room” to take before and after workout selfies and show everyone on their social media feed that they can afford a $900-a-month workout regiment.